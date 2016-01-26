Preview: Avalanche at Sharks

The San Jose Sharks own the worst home record in the Western Conference, but they have shown signs of turning things around as they prepare to host the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night. While the Sharks at 9-12-2 at the SAP Center, they are riding a six-game point streak (4-0-2) at home and a nine-game point string overall (7-0-2).

San Jose is coming off a 3-2 loss to Pacific Division-leading Los Angeles, a game in which it allowed the tying goal with 12.2 seconds to play, but the mood in the locker room remains upbeat. “We feel we can play against anybody, and that’s a good feeling to have,” San Jose center Joe Thornton said. “We have a great feeling in this locker room. We feel we have our home game in control now. It took us a while, but we feel confident at home, and our road record speaks for itself.” Colorado has ripped off four consecutive victories and will be looking to match a season-high winning streak. The Avalanche and Sharks have a split a pair of meetings this season, with Colorado avenging a 4-3 home defeat with a 6-3 win at San Jose on Dec. 28.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, NBC Sports

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (26-21-3): Goaltender Semyon Varlamov on Monday was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week after winning all four starts while allowing one goal in each, but backup Calvin Pickard will be in net against San Jose. Pickard played well in back-to-back starts on Jan. 14-16, blanking New Jersey for his first career shutout and dropping a 2-1 decision to Columbus. Forward Jack Skille, who had to exit Saturday’s win over Dallas with a back injury after crashing hard into the boards, is expected to play Tuesday, coach Patrick Roy said at Monday’s practice.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (25-18-4): Thornton is closing in on a major milestone, needing two points to become the 33rd player in history - and second with the franchise - to reach 1,300 for his career. Thornton has two goals and 10 assists during a nine-game point streak and has collected at least one point in 17 of his last 18 games. ”Ever since Tomas (Hertl) got with our line, I think he added a little extra boost to us,“ Thornton said. But (captain Joe Pavelski‘s) been playing real good, Tomas has been playing real good, and we’re just working hard for one another. That’s very important for success.”

OVERTIME

1. Avalanche C Nathan MacKinnon had a hat trick in the last meeting between the teams.

2. Thornton has 14 goals and 54 points in 47 games against the Avalanche.

3. Colorado is 1-for-18 on the power play in the last 18 games, but has killed off its last 19-of-21 short-handed situations while scoring three times.

PREDICTION: Sharks 4, Avalanche 3