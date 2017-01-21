Preview: Avalanche at Sharks

The San Jose Sharks are trying to chase down the Anaheim Ducks for first place in the Pacific Division and have a strong chance to extend their winning streak when they host the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday in the first leg of a home-and-home series. Winners of four in a row, the Sharks look to continue their dominance over an opponent that has won once in San Jose since February 2008.

The Sharks are 14-1-0 against the Avalanche in their last 15 meetings at home and own a 16-6-1 record at SAP Center this season. Colorado also brings out the best in San Jose's offense, which has produced at least five goals in six of the last nine meetings in Northern California. The Avalanche have myriad issues to be concerned about other than the venue of Saturday's game -- they own the fewest points in the league and are mired in a four-game skid. Colorado has dropped 14 of 16 overall since its last regulation victory on Dec. 11 at Toronto.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Altitude2 (Colorado), CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (13-29-1): Matt Nieto was placed on waivers by San Jose after being a healthy scratch in 13 of 16 games and was claimed by Colorado, which is happy with the play of the fourth-year forward. “He plays with pace, always moving his feet, skating," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said earlier in the week. "He’s gritty for a little guy. He goes to the hard areas.” Meanwhile, with goaltender Semyon Varlamov sidelined again with a groin injury, Spencer Martin will make his NHL debut in San Jose.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (28-16-2): Logan Couture missed Wednesday's win at Los Angeles while dealing with a stomach bug that caused him to lose six pounds, but he returned to the lineup Thursday and delivered the game-winner in a 2-1 victory over Tampa Bay. “I thought he was excellent,” Sharks coach Pete DeBoer said. “Gutsy effort by him coming back in. ... He’s such an easy guy to play. He’s so good defensively and good goal. We needed him." Defenseman Brent Burns has four goals and eight assists in eight games."

OVERTIME

1. Sharks G Martin Jones is 4-1-1 with a 2.94 goals-against average versus Colorado.

2. Martin was 15-9-2 with a 2.62 goals-against average and .915 save percentage with San Antonio of the American Hockey League.

3. Sharks C Joe Thornton has 57 points in 49 games against the Avalanche.

PREDICTION: Sharks 4, Avalanche 2