Sharks 6, Avalanche 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Joe Thornton had a night for the history books during the San Jose Sharks’ victory Tuesday.

The center became the 33rd player in NHL history to achieve 1,300 career points as his two assists helped San Jose dispatch the Colorado Avalanche 6-1 in front of 17,424 at SAP Center.

The Sharks closed the pre-All-Star break portion of their schedule by extending their streak to 10 straight games with at least one point (8-0-2).

Center Nathan MacKinnon converted Colorado’s fifth power-play chance of the game with his 17th goal at 11:35 of the third period to deny Sharks goalie Martin Jones of his fifth shutout of the season.

Jones finished with 21 saves.

San Jose broke the game open with a pair of power-play strikes within 50 seconds late in the second period.

A tripping penalty by Colorado defenseman Francois Beauchemin compounded a boarding minor by Avalanche left winger Andreas Martinsen 52 seconds earlier to give the hosts a two-man advantage.

It took San Jose 52 seconds to convert a five-on-three when Thornton threaded a goalmouth feed to center Joe Pavelski, who potted his 25th goal of the season with a one-timer at 15:28.

Thornton’s second assist of the game gave him 14 points over 10 games. He has at least one point in 18 of his last 19 outings -- five goals and 20 assists during that span.

Sharks right winger Joel Ward was credited with his 15th goal at 16:18 of the second period when he crashed the net and nudged the puck past Colorado goalie Calvin Pickard for a 4-0 lead. Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson partially fanned on a clearing attempt that struck teammate Nick Holden’s skate and bounced back toward the net.

The Sharks dominated the opening period, scoring the only two goals and outshooting the Avalanche 9-6 in the process.

Defenseman Brent Burns’ high shot from the right point glanced off of left winger Melker Karlsson in front to account for the first goal. Karlsson’s sixth goal of the season at 6:19 represented the second in four games produced by the Sharks’ fourth line.

San Jose took advantage of a turnover by Johnson almost four minutes later to double its lead.

Left winger Tomas Hertl gathered a rebound of a loose puck following a shot by defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic and backhanded his 10th goal of the season behind Pickard at 10:13.

Thornton extended his point streak to 10 games with the second assist. It was his stick at the blue line that forced Johnson into the turnover to start the sequence. Thornton hadn’t scored in 10 straight since Nov. 14-Dec. 3, 2009.

Sharks defenseman Paul Martin scored his second goal of the season at 8:21 of the third period after Colorado coach Patrick Roy pulled backup goalie Roman Will at 7:13. Will was making his NHL debut in relief of starter Calvin Pickard, who played the first two periods.

San Jose rookie defenseman Dylan DeMelo capped the scoring with his first career goal -- a power-play strike at 19:03.

NOTES: RW Dainius Zubrus returned to the lineup after missing nine consecutive games due to an upper-body injury. Zubrus took Mike Brown’s spot on the fourth line. ... While the Sharks played their final game before the All-Star break, the Avalanche play Wednesday in Los Angeles before starting their break. ... With G Semyon Varlamov in Denver to attend to legal matters stemming from a domestic dispute charge in 2013 that was dropped, G Roman Will was promoted from San Antonio of the AHL to back up G Calvin Pickard. ... Colorado continues to play without injured D Brad Stuart (back), C Ben Street (chest) and G Reto Berra (ankle). ... Colorado C Mikhail Grigorenko was ill, while D Nate Guerin and D Andrew Bodnarchuk were healthy scratches. RW Chris Wagner took Grigorenko’s spot in the lineup. RW Mike Brown and D Matt Tennyson were healthy scratches for San Jose.