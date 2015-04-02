Sharks swamp Avs, boost slim playoff dreams

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The Colorado Avalanche hung with the San Jose Sharks as long as they could. In the end, the hosts all but doused the Avs’ faint playoff hopes with a less than artistic victory.

Sharks forwards Chris Tierney, Patrick Marleau, Logan Couture and John Scott scored in the third period, and San Jose beat the Avalanche 5-1. San Jose defenseman Scott Hannan supplied the only offense for both teams with a late second-period tally.

While the win moved San Jose (38-30-9) within five points of the idle Winnipeg Jets, who hold the second wild-card position in the Western Conference, the Avalanche remained 13th in the West with 82 points. Colorado (35-30-12) could achieve 92 points by winning each of its last five games, but it would need a lot of help to catch the Calgary Flames (91) or Winnipeg (90) while needing to pass four other teams in between.

“We’re not happy with the result,” Avalanche coach Patrick Roy said, “but I thought we competed well enough to be in that game. But we just want to make sure we continue to play. Every time you’re going on the ice and wearing that logo, you have to wear it with pride.”

The Sharks, in a desperate race of their own, hope gaining points in four straight games (3-0-1) is the start of something big. San Jose has five games remaining, all against teams currently not holding a playoff spot. They need to pass two teams to qualify for the postseason for an 11th consecutive season.

“Hopefully we can get a few more wins here and make it interesting,” Scott said.

The Sharks had to be patient against the Avalanche as both teams played safe at the outset.

“It was such an emotional road trip with the ups and downs,” Scott said of San Jose’s recently completed 3-3-1 jaunt to the East. “Tonight we came home, and it felt it took a while to get into it, I think. Once the second and third (periods) came around, we dictated play.”

The game was scoreless deep into the second period before the hosts broke through following an icing by Colorado left wing Cody McLeod.

After winning an offensive-zone draw, the Sharks worked the puck to Brent Burns at the point, and the defenseman had two shot attempts blocked before connecting with defense partner Scott Hannan, who tipped the puck past Calgary goalie Reto Berra (25 saves).

Hannan’s second goal in 58 games this season came at 16:35 on San Jose’s 18th shot of the game.

“Until they scored the first goal, I thought we were right there with them,” Roy said.

Tierney made it 2-0 at 8:01 of the third with a put-back effort. However, when Colorado center Matt Duchene snapped Alex Stalock’s shutout bid with a power-play goal at 8:54, the Sharks were looking for a response.

Marleau provided just that with his 18th of the season. He snapped a Couture centering feed past Berra for No. 455 of his career, tying him with Theo Fleury at 55th on the all-time goal list.

“It was the response right after they scored,” Sharks coach Todd McLellan said of the key for his team. “His linemates did a good job of keeping that forecheck alive, and then finding Patty in the slot for the third goal, that basically made the difference in the night.”

Duchene said, “That was unfortunate. I think the most important shifts in a game are the beginning of the period, end of the period and right after a goal, and you can see why. You build some momentum after a goal. It’s too bad they were able to come right back and score that one.”

Couture and Scott then added empty-net goals at 15:55 and 16:28 respectively to support Stalock, who stopped 19 of 20 shots during his third consecutive start.

The only downer for the Sharks was losing the services of Hannan at 8:26 of the final period when he was struck in the left eye by a puck off the stick of defense partner Burns.

NOTES: Colorado D Brad Stuart made his first return to San Jose after leaving the Sharks last summer via free agency. Stuart, originally drafted third overall by San Jose in 1998, has had two stints with the Sharks. ... Colorado caps a brief three-game West Coast trip with stops in Anaheim on Friday and Los Angeles on Saturday. ... San Jose next hosts Arizona on Friday during the first of a home-and-home series against the Coyotes. ... San Jose played a second straight game without D Marc-Edouard Vlasic, who suffered a lower-body injury late on the team’s seven-game road trip and is day-to-day. ... Former Sharks C Freddie Hamilton has one goal in 13 games with the Avalanche after a trade-deadline deal between the teams.