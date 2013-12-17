Preview: Avalanche at Stars

The Colorado Avalanche attempt to complete a sweep of their home-and-home series with the Stars when they visit Dallas on Tuesday. Colorado remained perfect in three meetings with Dallas this season as they cruised to a 6-2 home victory on Monday. Paul Stastny scored two goals and set up two others to help the Avalanche extend their point streak to three games (2-0-1).

Tyler Seguin registered a goal and an assist while defenseman Kevin Connauton netted his first NHL tally for the Stars, who completed a 1-2-0 road trip. Dallas entered the first intermission tied at 1-1 despite being outshot 21-10 but was torched for four second-period goals. The Stars have scored only two goals in each of their first three meetings with the Avalanche.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Altitude2 (Colorado), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (22-9-1): Stastny had gone nine straight games without a point before erupting against the Stars. “If anything, I was more frustrated, whether I showed it or not,” Stastny said of his scoring drought. “It’s a long season and you just have to keep battling through it. Not everything is going to go your way.” The two-goal performance was Stastny’s second of the season, with the other taking place at Dallas on Nov. 1.

ABOUT THE STARS (15-12-5): Tyler Seguin registered his third multi-point effort in five games with a goal and an assist. The 21-year-old, who also netted a tally and set up another against Colorado on Nov. 1, collected four points in two of his previous four contests. Seguin leads Dallas with 33 points and is the only member of the Stars in double digits in goals (18).

OVERTIME

1. The Avalanche are 0-for-31 on the power play over their last 11 games.

2. Dallas D Aaron Rome suffered a lower-body injury on Monday and will miss Tuesday’s rematch.

3. Colorado D Ryan Wilson was activated from injured reserve and could return from his back injury on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Stars 3, Avalanche 2