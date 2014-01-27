Preview: Avalanche at Stars

The Dallas Stars look to remain perfect on their homestand when they face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. Dallas outscored its opponents 14-1 while winning each of the first three contests on its five-game stretch at home, sandwiching shutout victories around a 7-1 rout of Toronto. The Stars put the clamps on Pittsburgh’s potent offense Saturday, recording a 3-0 triumph as Kari Lehtonen posted his third shutout of the season while notching his fourth assist.

Colorado is wrapping up a three-game road trip during which it split the first two contests. One night after skating to a 3-2 victory at Florida on Friday, the Avalanche dropped a 5-2 decision at Tampa Bay despite receiving a goal and an assist from defenseman Tyson Barrie. The Avalanche and Stars are completing their five-game season series that began with three straight victories by Colorado.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Altitude (Colorado), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (32-14-5): With Jean-Sebastien Giguere sidelined due to back spasms, Sami Aittokallio made his season debut Saturday against the Lightning. The 21-year-old Finn, who appeared in one game last campaign after being selected in the fourth round of the 2010 draft, lasted only two periods as he allowed three goals on 18 shots. Defenseman Nate Guenin was in the lineup Saturday for the first time since Jan. 4 due to an ankle injury.

ABOUT THE STARS (24-20-8): Jamie Benn has been a catalyst on offense during Dallas’ winning streak, collecting two goals and four assists. The captain recorded just three points in his previous seven contests. Tyler Seguin has notched three assists during the homestand but has gone 12 games without a goal.

OVERTIME

1. Dallas is seeking a season-high fourth straight win after beginning the month with a 1-8-1 record.

2. Avalanche rookie C Nathan MacKinnon has recorded two goals and three assists over his last four games after notching just one goal in his previous five contests.

3. The Stars are 5-for-12 on the power play over the last three games.

PREDICTION: Stars 3, Avalanche 1