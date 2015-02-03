Preview: Avalanche at Stars

The Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche are each trying to make a run at the eighth playoff spot in the Western Conference and three meetings in the next 25 days could have a major bearing on their chances. The first of those matchups comes Tuesday night when Dallas goes for its third straight victory against the visiting Avalanche. The Stars rebounded from a 3-2 loss at Montreal by scoring 11 goals to win the final two contests of their three-game Canadian road trip.

Colorado closed out a rugged five-game stretch by splitting a pair of meetings with Central Division-leading Nashville, bouncing back from a 4-3 overtime defeat with a 3-0 home win on Friday. “I really liked the way we played the last two games against Nashville,” Avalanche coach Patrick Roy said. “I thought the team played some sound hockey. We were smart in our decision-making, but solid in our end.” Colorado is 8-3-3 over its past 14 games.

TV: 8:30 ET, Altitude (Colorado), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (21-18-11): Veteran forward Jarome Iginla is riding a three-game goal-scoring streak and reached a milestone with his 1,200th career point in Friday’s victory. Iginla, who is tied with Dino Ciccarelli for 46th place on the NHL’s career point list, leads Colorado with 16 goals and needs one tally to tie Mark Recchi (577) for 19th place all-time. “I have been very fortunate and it’s been fun, but I do find it neat,” Iginla said of chasing milestones. “I would be lying if I said I didn’t look at it or think it’s pretty cool.”

ABOUT THE STARS (23-19-7): Rookie John Klingberg has three goals and three assists in his last two contests and became the first defenseman in franchise history to amass four points in one game in Saturday’s 5-2 victory at Winnipeg. Klingberg has five goals and six assists in his last eight contests and totaled 13 points in 13 games in January to earn NHL Rookie of the Month honors. “His defensive game has been excellent,“ Dallas coach Lindy Ruff said. ”We are taking a young guy and playing him against the top personnel. That’s pretty impressive.”

OVERTIME

1. Colorado won the first two matchups this season, both at home.

2. Dallas is 7-for-16 on the power play in its last three games, including 4-of-8 Saturday.

3. Iginla sat out Monday’s practice with a leg bruise but is expected to play versus the Stars.

PREDICTION: Stars 4, Avalanche 3