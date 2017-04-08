Preview: Avalanche at Stars

The Dallas Stars close the curtain on their disappointing season when they host the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, missing the postseason one year after leading the Western Conference with 109 points. Dallas (77 points) fell to Nashville 7-3 on Thursday for its second loss in three games, allowing 13 goals in those setbacks as its 257 allowed this season is the second-most in the NHL to Colorado's 270.

The Avalanche, who are enduring their worst season since the franchise moved to Denver in 1995, are coming off a 4-3 loss to Minnesota that closed the home portion of their schedule. With 47 points, Colorado also clinched the NHL's worst record since the shootout was implemented in 2006-07 as it cannot surpass the 52 Buffalo totaled in 2013-14. "It's been a disaster," Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon told reporters Thursday after another tough loss. "We had a solid start, the wheels fell off and we couldn't put them back on. It would have been cool to force OT to send the fans on their way for the summer and bring some excitement back and hopefully people renew their tickets." Dallas won the last three meetings including a 4-2 victory at home Dec. 29 in the last encounter as Tyler Seguin scored twice, giving him five goals and nine points in four games versus Colorado this season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Altitude (Colorado), FSN Southwest Plus (Dallas)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (22-55-3): Tyson Jost, the 10th overall pick in the 2016 draft, scored his first career goal in his fourth game Thursday. Rookie Mikko Rantanen, who shares the club lead in goals (18) with Matt Duchene, could return after missing the last two contests with a lower-body injury. Captain Gabe Landeskog (17 goals, 32 points) recorded an assist Thursday to extend his point streak to three games, but will record the fewest points for a full season in his six-year career.

ABOUT THE STARS (33-37-11): Seguin leads the club with 70 points despite not recording one in the last six games and along with Devin Shore will be the only Dallas players to appear in every game this season should they suit up Saturday. Jason Spezza (50 points) has recorded three goals and two assists during a four-game point streak. Rookie Justin Dowling left in the first period of Thursday's game with an upper-body injury, and did not return.

OVERTIME

1. The Stars pulled their goaltender for the NHL-most 14th time this season Thursday as Antti Niemi was lifted at 13:02 of the first period after yielding two goals on eight shots.

2. Colorado, the only team with fewer than 12 road victories this season (9-29-1), finishes Sunday in St. Louis.

3. Seguin and F Jamie Benn lead Dallas with 25 goals apiece, but Benn hasn't scored in seven games and Seguin in six.

PREDICTION: Stars 3, Avalanche 2