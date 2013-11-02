Avalanche 3, Stars 2 (OT): Paul Stastny scored his second goal of the game at 3:36 of overtime as Colorado remained the league’s only perfect team on the road.

Captain Gabriel Landeskog also had a goal and Semyon Varlamov turned aside 27 shots one day after he was freed on bail after being arrested on kidnapping and assault charges involving his girlfriend as the Avalanche won their fifth straight game and improved to 6-0-0 away from home. Colorado raised its overall record to a league-best 11-1-0, matching the top start in franchise history.

Tyler Seguin had a goal and an assist while defenseman Alex Goligoski also scored for Dallas, which suffered its second one-goal defeat to the Avalanche this season. Kari Lehtonen made 26 saves and Rich Peverley had two assists for the Stars.

Colorado scored the only goal of the opening period when Alex Tanguay cut toward the net and slid a perfect pass to an unguarded Stastny, who scooped the puck into an open net at 8:22. Landeskog doubled the advantage with 1:19 left in the middle session, hammering a slap shot past Lehtonen from the left faceoff dot after rookie Nathan MacKinnon started a rush off a turnover.

Goligoski got the Stars on the board at 3:57 of the third, accepting a pass from Seguin and beating Varlamov with a one-timer, before Seguin knotted it with 3:29 remaining to send the contest into overtime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: MacKinnon, the top overall pick in this year’s draft, ended a five-game point drought with his assist on Landeskog’s goal. ... Seguin had his fourth multi-point performance to give him 14 in 13 games. ... The woman who claimed Varlamov beat and kicked her said she received death threats on a Russian website for going to police with the accusations.