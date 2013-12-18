Sceviour scores game-winner for Stars

DALLAS - It has been a great four days for Dallas Stars rookie center Colton Sceviour. After scoring his first NHL goal in a 6-4 win at Winnipeg on Saturday, Sceviour found the net again, this time for a third-period game-winner in a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at American Airlines Center.

Sceviour, who was leading the AHL in goals when he was recalled on Dec. 9, delivered his latest tally in his fourth NHL game. This one came with 2:52 remaining in the third period on a breakaway after a pass from center Rich Peverley near the Colorado blue line.

“Any time you score a game-winning goal, it’s exciting, especially at the NHL level, it’s even more exciting and late in the third like that,” Sceviour said. “It was a great feeling for sure, glad it went in.”

On Monday, Colorado defeated Dallas 6-2 in Denver in the first game of the back-to-back set.

On Tuesday, Dallas (16-12-5) got two goals from left winger Ray Whitney and two assists from rookie right winger Alex Chiasson. Stars backup goaltender Dan Ellis made 25 saves to earn his fourth win.

“He (Ellis) played well the last home game here against Philadelphia and he played well tonight,” Stars head coach Lindy Ruff said. “That gives you a lot of confidence.”

Colorado (22-10-1) struck first when center Matt Duchene scored his 15th goal off a rebound 2:37 into the game. The Avalanche were on a four-minute power play after Dallas left winger Ryan Garbutt earned a double minor for high sticking Colorado defenseman Andre Benoit 1:03 into the game.

After Ellis denied a slap shot by Colorado defenseman Erik Johnson from near the blue line, Duchene flipped the rebound into the right side of the net to make it 1-0.

The Stars answered when Whitney scored off a pass from center Shawn Horcoff to tie it at 7:31 of the first period.

“It’s always nice to score when you’ve been dry for a while,” Whitney said. “Confidence is a big part of this game, and it’s nice to get that out of the way. Hopefully that will be it for that for the rest of the year.”

The Avalanche recaptured the lead at 10:20 of the second when Johnson scored his second of the year on a wrister from the right faceoff circle.

Dallas tied the game again when Whitney scored his second of the night from the right circle, beating Colorado goaltender Jean-Sebastien Giguere to the far post at 17:19 with the Stars on the power play.

One big plus for the Stars in the win was the performance of their penalty kill, a unit that killed off five straight Colorado power plays after allowing the goal by Duchene on the first opportunity of the game.

Dallas had a great chance to pull ahead in the third, going on the power play at 5:05 when Colorado defenseman Tyson Barrie was called for tripping. The Stars then gained a two-man edge at 6:20 when Benoit shot a puck over the boards, but Dallas was unable to convert and the score remained 2-2.

Ellis delivered his biggest save of the night when he turned away a shot at close range by Colorado left wing and captain Gabriel Landeskog with 4:52 remaining with the visitors on the power play in a tie game.

“I had seen a little bit of their power play with him practicing that in the pregame skate, so I knew he had a good one-timer,” Ellis said. “That’s what I was expecting.”

Ellis also stood tall during a flurry in the game’s final half-minute, a push by Colorado that came after Giguere left the ice. Giguere stopped 25 shots.

“It’s too bad because we played a good game,” Avalanche head coach Patrick Roy said. “Overall, I thought it was a great performance by our team. Nothing to show for it, but details at the end cost us at least a point.”

NOTES: Avalanche D Nate Guenin, C Brad Malone and D Ryan Wilson (back) were scratches. ... Dallas scratched C Dustin Jeffrey, D Jamie Oleksiak and D Aaron Rome. ... D Nick Holden returned to the ice for Colorado for the first time since Dec. 12 at Winnipeg. ... Tuesday marked the Dallas debut for D Cameron Gaunce, who was recalled from AHL Texas earlier in the day. Gaunce, acquired by Dallas in an April 2013 trade with Colorado, was a second-round pick of the Avalanche in 2008 and made his NHL debut for Colorado in February 2011. ... The goal scored by Colorado C Matt Duchene early in the first period was the Avalanche’s first power-play tally in 12 games. ... Dallas LW Ray Whitney ended a 13-game scoring drought with his second of the season in the first period. ... The announced attendance was 15,143.