Preview: Avalanche at Wild

The Minnesota Wild have squandered two splendid chances to win on the road in their Western Conference first-round series, leaving them in the position of trying to stave off elimination when they host the Colorado Avalanche in Game 6 on Monday night. The Wild allowed a tying goal with 74 seconds to play and suffered their second overtime loss in Game 5 at Colorado. Minnesota held the Avalanche to one goal in two home games while owning a staggering 78-34 edge in shots on goal.

Rookie coach Patrick Roy continues to alter the conventional blueprint of late-game tactics by pulling his goalie with nearly 2 1/2 minutes left Saturday and it paid off for the second time in the series on PA Parenteau’s tying tally. “When you do it once, you do it twice and three and four times it’s like teams, they start shaking a little bit, they get nervous once they’re up a goal,” Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog said. Avalanche leading scorer Matt Duchene, who has been out since March 29 with a knee injury, could return for Game 6 - with the decision to be made after Monday’s morning skate.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE: No. 1 overall draft pick Nathan MacKinnon was held off the scoresheet in both games in Minnesota, but he has been an unstoppable force on his home ice with 10 points in three games. The 18-year-old MacKinnon capped Saturday’s three-point performance with a brilliant effort on the game-winning goal in overtime to become the second-youngest player in league history to score the deciding goal after regulation. “The kid’s special. The sky’s the limit for this kid. I know it’s cliche to say but it’s pretty impressive to see,” Parenteau said. “This is the kid we want on our side.” Duchene, who had a team-high 70 points before he was hurt, will play on the fourth line and the power play if he receives medical clearance, Roy said.

ABOUT THE WILD: Minnesota defenseman Ryan Suter said his team cannot afford to dwell on an apparent offside infraction by the Avalanche on Parenteau’s tying goal. “It was offside and they missed the call. It’s a damn shame,” Suter said. “We have to go home and take care of business there and then be ready to come in here and win a game.” Minnesota received an unexpected boost from all-but-forgotten winger Dany Heatley, who played in only two of the final eight games of the regular season and was a healthy scratch in Games 1 and 2. Playing on a fourth line with Cody McCormick and Kyle Brodziak, the former two-time 50-goal scorer set up the latter’s go-ahead tally in the third period and had his first multiple-point game since Feb. 1.

OVERTIME

1. The teams have met 18 times in the postseason and 13 have been decided by one goal, including 12 of the last 14 meetings.

2. Duchene has five goals and 10 assists in 26 career games against the Wild.

3. Colorado is 1-for-18 on the power play while Minnesota is only slightly better at 2-for-15 in the series.

