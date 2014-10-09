Preview: Avalanche at Wild

(Updated: RECASTS sentence 3 with Kuemper starting Thursday)

Goaltender Darcy Kuemper could hold the key to Minnesota’s quest for its first Stanley Cup as the Wild open their season Thursday by hosting the Colorado Avalanche. Minnesota, one of 11 teams to make the postseason the last two years, defeated Colorado in Game 7 of its first-round playoff series last season despite finishing 14 points behind the Avalanche during the regular season as it used five goalies including Niklas Backstrom - Kuemper’s competition. Kuemper will start Thursday and Mike Yeo hinted that Backstrom will get the nod Saturday in Colorado, where he is 11-3-1 with a .937 save percentage.

Colorado improved from 29th during the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season to an improbable Central Division title in 2013-14 thanks largely to the play of goaltender Semyon Varlamov, who recorded a .927 save percentage - third-best in the NHL - while facing a league-high 2,013 shots. “Last year, (Varlamov) took that consistency to a whole other level,‘’ Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog told the Denver Post. ”And once a goalie does that, it’s hard to stop it.‘’ Colorado added a veteran, rugged presence up front in 37-year-old Jarome Iginla, who is is expected to play along with Alex Tanguay on the No. 2 line centered by Matt Duchene.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (2013-14: 52-22-8, 1ST IN CENTRAL): It appears Lady Byng Trophy winner Ryan O‘Reilly (team-high 28 goals) will center the top line with Calder Trophy winner Nathan MacKinnon to his right and Landeskog on his left. Daniel Briere, 37, another veteran pick-up, is expected to center the third line with Max Talbot (left wing) and Jamie McGinn. Colorado acquired Brad Stuart, 34, from San Jose to bolster a defense which overachieved last season led by the resurgence of Erik Johnson and offensive-minded Tyson Barrie (13 goals), who is fully recovered from a left knee injury suffered during the playoffs.

ABOUT THE WILD (2013-14: 43-27-12, 4TH IN CENTRAL): Kuemper went 3-1 with a 2.03 goals-against average in the series against Colorado before suffering an injury and missing Minnesota’s second-round loss to Chicago. Minnesota on Monday released Ilya Bryzgalov from his tryout and with Josh Harding on the suspended list after breaking his right foot during a non-hockey activity - reportedly kicking a wall following an altercation with a teammate - it comes down to Kuemper and Backstrom. The Wild hope the signing of Thomas Vanek (30 goals per season over nine-year career) will ignite an offense that averaged 2.4 goals last season.

OVERTIME

1. Barrie was injured after a knee-to-knee hit administered by oft-suspended Matt Cooke, who was banned seven games for the incident. Cooke is expected to be in Thursday’s lineup.

2. Iginla is tied for 24th on the career goals list with Guy Lafleur with 560.

3. Colorado was 26-11-4 at home and on the road last season, while Minnesota was 26-10-5 and 17-17-7.

PREDICTION: Wild 3, Avalanche 2