Avalanche 3, Wild 2 (SO): Ryan O‘Reilly scored the lone goal of the shootout as host Colorado completed a home-and-home sweep of Minnesota.

Captain Gabriel Landeskog and rookie Nathan MacKinnon tallied in regulation while John Mitchell reached 100 points for his career with a pair of assists for the Avalanche, who improved to 16-0-0 when leading after two periods. Colorado also posted a 3-1 triumph at Minnesota on Friday.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 35 shots and made a glove save on Jason Pominville in the third round of the bonus format to clinch the win. O‘Reilly had given Colorado the edge when he slipped the puck between the pads of Josh Harding (23 saves) just as the goaltender was attempting a poke check.

It took just 2:22 for Colorado to get on the board as Landeskog grabbed a loose puck behind the net and banked a backhander off Harding and in from the left side of the crease. MacKinnon made it 2-0 with 7:04 remaining in the second period, taking a pass from Mitchell after a turnover in the high slot and beating Harding from low in the left faceoff circle.

Matt Cooke spoiled Varlamov’s bid for his second shutout of the season with 3:27 left in the third, beating the netminder low to the stick side from the slot. Minnesota was 5.7 seconds away from its fourth straight regulation loss when captain Mikko Koivu fired a shot from the slot past Varlamov for the tying goal.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Avalanche C Paul Stastny registered three shots and a minus-1 rating in just under 20 minutes of ice time after missing the team’s previous two games due to back spasms. ... The Wild have allowed the first goal in each of their last seven contests. ... Minnesota has scored a total of four goals while going 0-3-1 in its last four games. It has tallied more than three times just once in its last 11 contests.