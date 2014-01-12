Avalanche 4, Wild 2: Ryan O‘Reilly scored his second goal of the game with 7:16 remaining in the third period to snap a tie as visiting Colorado improved to 5-1-1 in its last seven contests.

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog tallied one day removed from seeing his eight-game point streak come to an end. Max Talbot added an empty-net goal and an assist, defenseman Andre Benoit set up two tallies and Semyon Varlamov finished with 25 saves as Colorado upped its mark to 3-0-1 versus Minnesota this season.

Minnesota’s Charlie Coyle recorded his first career two-goal performance by tallying twice in a 40-second span in the second period. Dany Heatley set up both goals and Niklas Backstrom turned aside 14 shots for the Wild, who saw their four-game winning streak come to an end.

With the contest tied at 2-2, Matt Duchene backhanded the puck from along the right-wing boards to a cutting O‘Reilly in the near faceoff circle. O‘Reilly kept a step on Mikael Granlund and flipped a backhand shot over the left shoulder of Backstrom.

After O‘Reilly beat Backstrom between the pads to give Colorado a 2-0 lead, Coyle tallied twice in short order to level the contest. His first goal came after he exchanged passes with Heatley before tucking the puck past Varlamov. Heatley also set up Coyle on his second tally, wristing a centering feed from behind the net that the latter converted.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Heatley’s multi-point effort was the 193rd of his career and second this season. ... Backstrom fell to 6-1-1 in his last eight appearances versus the Avalanche. ... Landeskog opened the scoring by converting a 3-on-2 rush at 9:08 of the second period. The tally was the 13th for Landeskog, who is three behind Duchene for the team lead.