Wild 3, Avalanche 0

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- It’s likely that Minnesota Wild fans have never left a shutout win with so many concerns about their goaltending.

The Wild blanked the Colorado Avalanche 3-0 on Saturday for their third win in a row. They got goals from defenseman Matt Dumba and right winger Justin Fontaine, as well as an empty-net goal from right winger Jason Pominville, and have now gone more than two full games without allowing a goal.

But Minnesota starting goalie Devan Dubnyk left the game in the second period with a lower-body injury and did not return. Dubnyk, who has played in 23 of Minnesota’s 26 games, stopped 11 shots, while his replacement, Darcy Kuemper, stopped nine and got credit for the win.

Colorado goalie Semyon Varlamov was busy all night, stopping 41 shots, his season high, as Colorado’s two-game winning streak was stopped. It was the 17th road game for Colorado (11-15-1), the most by any NHL team this season.

The scoreless first period was not without scoring opportunities for both teams. The Wild (14-7-4) began the game by recording 12 of the first 14 shots on goal, testing Varlamov both five-on-five and during the first power play. Minnesota finished the first with a 17-6 edge in shots, but neither goalie was fooled.

The Avalanche survived a first-period scare when Dumba unleashed a slap shot from the blue line that was blocked by Colorado defenseman Erik Johnson. With his back partially turned to cover a Wild player in front of the net, the puck hit Johnson in the low back and he dropped to the ice in pain. Johnson gingerly made his way to the bench and sat out for a time, but he returned later in the period.

The game was still scoreless near the midway point when Dubnyk appeared to have injured his left leg during a routine save in front of the Minnesota net, on a shot by Colorado right winger Jarome Iginla. During a TV timeout, Dubnyk tested his leg with a trainer near the Wild bench and appeared to have trouble pushing off to his left. He headed down the tunnel to the locker room and was replaced by Kuemper with 9:05 to play in the second.

Just a few minutes later, the Wild gave Kuemper some goal support. Dumba blasted a shot from the center of the blue line, sailing the puck through a crowd in front of Varlamov. With Pominville blocking his view, Varlamov got a piece of the rising puck, but it deflected up and into the top half of the net, giving the Wild a 1-0 lead. It was the second in as many games for Dumba, after he got the only goal in Minnesota’s 1-0 win over Toronto on Thursday.

Fontaine doubled the Wild lead early in the third, re-directing a long-range shot by defenseman Marco Scandella from the blue line. Parked in the slot, Fontaine got the blade of his stick on Scandella’s shot and sent the puck over Varlamov’s glove into the upper-right corner of the net. It was just the second goal of the season and his first since returning from missing 11 games with a knee injury.

Pominville’s goal was his third in four games. It was just the second time this season that Colorado has been shut out.

NOTES: Colorado D Francois Beauchemin skated in his 700th career NHL game on Saturday. Beauchemin, who is in his first season in Colorado after spending the bulk of his career with the Anaheim Ducks, made his NHL debut as a Montreal Canadien on Feb. 27, 2003, vs. the Wild. It was his only career game in a Montreal uniform. ... Minnesota fans will have to wait at least a few more days to see one of their rookies make his highly anticipated NHL debut. Former University of Minnesota star D Mike Reilly, recalled from Iowa of the AHL on Wednesday, was a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game on Saturday. ... The Wild and Avalanche will complete their home-and-home set on Monday night with a meeting in Denver, where both teams opened the season with a come-from-behind 5-4 win by Minnesota.