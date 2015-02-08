Dubnyk the difference as Wild blank Avs

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- When the Minnesota Wild acquired goalie Devan Dubnyk last month, all he was tasked with doing was stopping pucks -- and possibly saving their season. He’s accomplishing the first task and maybe the second one.

The Wild could only muster one goal on Saturday night, but with Dubnyk in the net, one was enough.

The Minnesota goalie posted his fourth shutout in nine starts since being acquired in a Jan. 15 trade with Arizona and the Wild won their fifth in a row, 1-0 over the Colorado Avalanche.

Dubnyk, 7-1-0 with the Wild, had 18 saves and center Charlie Coyle scored the only goal.

“Our guys weathered the storm and (Dubnyk) was there when we needed him,” Wild coach Mike Yeo said. “He did a really good job staying in it after the first period, keeping himself sharp and keeping himself ready. Obviously, he was flawless.”

Goalie Semyon Varlamov was the lone bright spot for Colorado, which lost its second game in a row. Varlamov was tested early and often, stopping 28 shots as the Avalanche lost their fifth consecutive game in Minnesota dating to last season’s playoffs.

The win moved Minnesota ahead of Colorado and into fifth place in the Central Division. The Avalanche, who were blanked just once last season en route to winning the division title, suffered their eighth shutout of the season.

“After that first period, we got going,” Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog said. “We were inching closer and closer and we had a couple (pucks) on the goal line, but they wouldn’t go in. Last year, everything was going in for us. This year, it’s certainly not the same. It’s just the way it is.”

Minnesota led 1-0 after 20 minutes, which was a moral victory for Colorado. The Wild outshot their guests 17-4 in the first period and got a puck past Varlamov at 11:21.

Wild defenseman Marco Scandella’s blast from the blue line was redirected by Coyle in front of the net and past the screened goalie.

Less than a minute later, the Wild nearly made it 2-0 when left winger Jason Zucker got behind the Avalanche defense with the puck for a breakaway. Just past the blue line, with a clear path to the Colorado net, Zucker was tripped from behind by Avs defenseman Nick Holden but managed to get a shot on goal.

Zucker was not given a penalty shot, but Holden served two minutes for tripping. The Wild did not score on the power play.

“First period, we had one of our best starts,” Yeo said. “Things might have (gone) a little bit too well for us, to be honest with you. When you have a period like that and you only have a one-goal lead, it’s almost a win for them that period.”

Each team had just five shots in a scoreless second period. Colorado had its first power play of the game and controlled play in front of Dubnyk but couldn’t solve him.

”Offensively, I think right now we’re squeezing the stick a little bit around the net,“ Avalanche coach Patrick Roy said. ”There’s a rebound there that we just can’t put our hands on it.

“But I would say more importantly is the lack of confidence right now. We don’t shoot the puck with confidence, but sometimes you have to do it different ways. You need more traffic, you need to drive the net harder and battle harder to get in front of the net, and sometimes it could make a difference.”

Dubnyk’s most critical work came in the final six minutes. The Avalanche got a late power play and five shots on the Minnesota net but couldn’t get one over the goal line.

”I think he’s giving us a chance to win each and every night,“ Wild captain Mikko Koivu said of the change that Dubnyk brought to the team. ”I think we’ve been playing good in front of him as well. That’s a combo you need.

“But everything starts with goaltending. ... He’s been great ever since he came here.”

NOTES: The Wild announced Friday that F Matt Cooke was done for the season and had undergone successful sports hernia surgery in St. Louis. Cooke, 36, is best known for the multiple times he has been disciplined by the NHL for illegal hits. He was suspended for seven games in the 2014 playoffs after a knee-to-knee check on Colorado D Tyson Barrie. ... Barrie accompanied the Avalanche on the road trip and skated on his own Saturday in Minnesota but did not participate in the morning skate and was scratched from the lineup for the second consecutive game. He is dealing with a hip flexor injury. ... The Avalanche complete their brief two-game road trip on Sunday in Winnipeg with a Central Division meeting against the Jets, then play their next four at home. Minnesota, in the midst of a stretch of five of six at home, next hosts the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.