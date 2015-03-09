Avalanche finally figure out how to beat Wild

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- If the Colorado Avalanche were tired, playing the second of back-to-back road games, they didn’t let it show. And if anyone expected them to quit on the season as their odds of making the playoffs grow longer, that isn’t happening either.

Avalanche goalie Seymon Varlamov made 29 saves, and Colorado got goals from defenseman Zach Redmond and left wingers Cody McLeod and Gabriel Landeskog in a 3-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

The Wild, the NHL’s hottest team since the All-Star break, controlled long stretches of play but couldn’t solve Varlamov until late. Minnesota won all four of the teams’ previous meetings this season, outscoring the Avalanche 12-1 in the process.

Trailing 3-0 in the third Sunday, the Wild got late goals from newly acquired right winger Chris Stewart and left winger Thomas Vanek.

“We played really well,” Avalanche coach Patrick Roy said after his team’s winning streak grew to three games. “I‘m very proud of our guys. That’s the type of hockey we’ve been playing lately, and we understood how important this game was for us. We had to come up with a strong game, and I think that’s what our guys did.”

It took Colorado more than 14 minutes to register its first shot on goal, as Minnesota dominated much of the first period. However, the Avalanche (30-25-11) got the opening period’s only goal, when McLeod redirected a shot by right winger Jarome Iginla that glanced off Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk’s shoulder and into the net.

“I think we had the puck most of the night tonight,” Minnesota coach Mike Yeo said. “We outshot them by a wide margin, but you look at the shot attempts, too, we had 35 attempts that didn’t get through to the net. Obviously, it’s one thing to play well, but we’ve got to find a way to score a goal along the way.”

The previous meeting between the teams, a 3-1 Wild win in Denver on Feb. 28, ended with McLeod leveling Minnesota center Mikael Granlund in the final 10 seconds of the game. Predictably, Stewart dropped gloves with McLeod in the opening minute of Sunday’s game. After an extended tussle, both players received major penalties for fighting.

“We’re a heated rivalry. I’d say this is our main rival right now, and stuff happened last game, but we came out to battle,” McLeod said. “I played with (Stewart) for three or four years, good buddy of mine and he’s doing his job, I was doing mine. That’s the way she goes in hockey.”

Varlamov, who blanked the Blue Jackets 4-0 Saturday night in Columbus with 44 saves, had a scare early in the second period when a rising slap shot by Wild defenseman Matt Dumba appeared to hit the goalie in the neck. Varlamov collapsed to the ice after gloving the puck, and he was attended to by trainers but stayed in the game until Stewart’s goal ruined his shutout bid at 14:04 of the third period.

Backup goalie Reto Berra finished the game for Colorado, stopping three of the four shots he faced.

Redmond doubled the Avalanche lead late in the period with a blast from the blue line that eluded Dubnyk under the right arm. It was Redmond’s first goal since Dec. 23. Landeskog scored a power-play goal early in the third period, his third goal in as many games.

“We haven’t scored too many goals against them this year, and we knew we could,” Colorado defenseman Nate Guenin said. “To get one and then two and then three, it was a great feeling to come out of here with two points.”

Minnesota (36-23-7) finally got on the board when Stewart’s dump-in deflected off the end boards and to the front of the net. Avalanche defenseman Tyson Barrie had the puck deflect off his skate and past Varlamov. Vanek scored on a tap-in with less than 20 seconds remaining and Dubnyk on the bench.

“I thought we dictated,” Stewart said. “They got up three goals and protected the lead. I thought the last two we were going to the hard areas to score those goals. We need to do more of that.”

Dubnyk finished with 18 saves, falling to 18-4-1 with Minnesota. With 7:49 left and the Wild on a power play, Yeo lifted Dubnyk for an extra attacker for more than a minute, but the six-on-four advantage didn’t produce a goal.

NOTES: Jordyn Leopold, the 11-year-old daughter of Wild D Jordan Leopold, led the crowd in the “Let’s Play Hockey” cheer before the game. Jordyn gained notoriety when she wrote a letter to the Wild coaches in January asking that they trade for her father to bring the former University of Minnesota star back to his home state. Last week, they did. ... G Seymon Varlamov made his 23rd consecutive start on Sunday, tying him with Craig Anderson for the longest consecutive-starts streak in Avalanche history since the franchise moved to Colorado in 1995. In the other net, Wild G Devan Dubnyk started his franchise-record 24th straight game. ... The Avalanche will play their next three games at home, starting Tuesday when they host the Los Angeles Kings in Denver. The Wild, in the midst of a three-game homestand, face the New Jersey Devils in St. Paul on Tuesday night.