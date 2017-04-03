Haula, Koivu lead Wild past Avalanche

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- Shortly before his team faced off against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday evening, Minnesota Wild coach Bruce Boudreau was still seething over his team's uninspired shutout loss at Nashville on Saturday.

Asked what his message to the team would be, Boudreau said, "We've got to go out there and win a game. That's what we've got to do and if we're not ready to play, then we're in trouble."

The Wild indeed came ready to play. Left winger Erik Haula had a goal and an assist, and Mikko Koivu added a pair of assists to lead an attack that saw 12 skaters notch at least one point as the Wild defeated the Avalanche 5-2 on Sunday evening at Xcel Energy Center.

"I thought it was a great response to last game to come out like that," Boudreau said. "No matter what the standings say I thought it was really good."

Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk returned from a two-game rest to make 30 saves for Minnesota and raise his record to 38-19-5.

Dubnyk's 38th win sets a franchise record for wins in a single season, breaking the mark set by Niklas Backstrom in 2008-09.

Martin Hanzal, Jared Spurgeon, Zach Parise and Jordan Schroeder added goals for Minnesota (46-25-8), which reached 100 points for the third time in team history and boosted its lead over third-place St. Louis back to seven points.

Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen scored for Colorado (21-54-3), which lost for the eighth time in nine games.

Calvin Pickard started in goal for the Avalanche and made 12 saves before he was replaced early in the second period by Jeremy Smith, who finished with 11 saves in relief.

Minnesota wasted little time jumping out to an early 2-0 first-period lead on goals by Hanzal and Spurgeon just 23 seconds apart.

Wild right winger Jason Pominville picked up career assist No. 400 on Hanzal's 19th of the season, a redirect of a Charlie Coyle pass, at 5:04.

On the next shift, Spurgeon's wrist shot hit Pickard, bounced straight up in the air and landed in the Colorado crease before trickling behind the Avalanche goaltender.

The play was reviewed and the goal was initially awarded to Haula, who was tied up with Colorado defenseman Erik Johnson. But replays showed the puck did not glance off Haula's skate as was initially thought.

"I was going to take it however I was going to get it, that's for sure," Haula said. "I just went to the net. I spun and had no idea if it hit me or not."

Spurgeon's 10th goal of the season gives him six points (two goals, four assists) in his last six games.

"They came out with a heavy forecheck and they get on top of you quickly," Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. "We didn't do a good job of working our way out of our own zone."

Colorado bounced back to cut the deficit in half at the 17:03 mark when Landeskog finished off a 2-on-1 with center J.T. Compher that was created when Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin fell in the neutral zone.

The goal was Landeskog's 16th and his 30th point of the season.

But Haula restored the two-goal cushion by scoring his 14th of the season with 20 seconds remaining in the period. Mikael Granlund set up Haula with a pretty behind-the-back pass for his 200th career point.

"That can't happen," Landeskog said. "We didn't have a very good start and we didn't really have the jump we wanted to, but that 3-1 goal kind of deflates us a little bit."

Eric Staal picked up his 34th assist of the season on Parise's power-play goal 3:35 into the second. Parise's 18th of the season came on a short-side shot along the goal line six seconds after Colorado defenseman Fedor Tyutin went off for interference.

The power-play goal chased Pickard, who was replaced by Smith after stopping just 12 of Minnesota's first 16 shots.

"I didn't think Pick was very good tonight," Bednar said. "We weren't playing our best at the time and I didn't think he was either, so to change it and see if we could get a little life out of it, that was the idea."

The Wild made it 5-1 on Schroeder's fifth of the season, an upper right corner shot from the left circle that eluded Smith's outstretched glove at the 16:16 mark.

But just 53 seconds later, after a Minnesota offensive-zone turnover, Avalanche right winger Sven Andrighetto's stretch pass found Mikko Rantanen behind the Wild defense for a breakaway and his team-leading 18th goal of the season.

"Koivu passed it to (Ryan) Suter on the point and I just tried to go at him and rush his shot," Rantanen said. "He just hit it straight to Andrighetto and I took off and Andri fed me a really nice pass. I just tried to go five-hole this time and this time it went in."

Outshot 13-5 in the first period, the Avalanche turned the tables on the Wild to the tune of 27-13 over the final 40 minutes, including 11-2 in a scoreless third period. But Rantanen said Colorado didn't do enough to make it tougher on Dubnyk.

NOTES: Sunday's game is the first of two games between the Central Division rivals in the season's final week. The Avalanche host the Wild at the Pepsi Center on Thursday. ... Minnesota LW Jason Zucker sat out his second straight game with a lower body injury. ... Jordan Schroeder drew back into the Minnesota lineup after a three-game absence as the Wild scratched C Ryan White and D Nate Prosser. ... The Avalanche scratched C John Mitchell and C Joe Colborne. ... Wild C Eric Staal will be honored for breaking the 1,000-career-games barrier when Minnesota concludes its home schedule on Tuesday against Staal's former team, the Carolina Hurricanes. ... Sunday's game was the final road game for the Avalanche who host Chicago on Tuesday.