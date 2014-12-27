Preview: Blackhawks at Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche attempt to extend their season-high winning streak to four games when they host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Colorado, which had posted back-to-back victories only twice this campaign, registered its third consecutive win on Tuesday - a 5-0 triumph over visiting St. Louis. The Avalanche extended their point run to six games (4-0-2) as Alex Tanguay, Jarome Iginla and Ryan O‘Reilly each recorded a goal and an assist while Semyon Varlamov returned from a six-game absence due to a groin injury to post his 15th career shutout and second this season.

Chicago had its four-game point streak (3-0-1) halted Tuesday as it dropped a 5-1 decision to visiting Winnipeg. Marian Hossa scored the lone goal as the Blackhawks fell to 14-3-1 over their last 18 contests. Chicago won the first of the five meetings between the Central Division rivals this season as Bryan Bickell snapped a tie with just over five minutes remaining in the third period for a 3-2 victory at Colorado on Nov. 26.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (23-10-2): Patrick Kane, who assisted on all three goals against Colorado in last month’s matchup, was kept off the scoresheet Tuesday, ending his six-game point streak. The 26-year-old collected four goals and six assists during the run. The Blackhawks are tied for the league lead in victories and top the NHL with a plus-35 goal differential.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (13-13-8): After appearing in all 82 games last season, Patrick Bordeleau’s total for 2014-15 could be a whopping one contest. The rugged 28-year-old left wing missed Colorado’s first 31 games recovering from offseason back surgery, then suffered a fractured kneecap in his season debut last Saturday and is expected to be sidelined at least two months. Coach Patrick Roy is expected to start rookie Calvin Pickard on Saturday despite Varlamov’s 4-0-0 record and 1.59 goals-against average in five meetings with Chicago last season.

1. Tuesday’s loss to Winnipeg ended the Blackhawks’ string of eight straight home victories.

2. Tanguay has recorded three goals in as many games after tallying just twice in his previous 11 contests.

3. Iginla scored his 568th career goal Tuesday, drawing him within five of Mike Bossy for a share of 20th place on the all-time list.

