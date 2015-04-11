Preview: Blackhawks at Avalanche

The Chicago Blackhawks look to snap a three-game skid and secure third place in the Central Division when they visit the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday in the regular-season finale for both teams. Chicago, which holds a two-point lead over upstart Minnesota, can set up a first-round series with Nashville by securing at least one point against the Avalanche or have the Wild lose to St. Louis earlier in the day.

Captain Jonathan Toews has been held off the scoresheet in each of his last three contests after collecting a goal and two assists in four meetings with the Avalanche. Chicago won the first two encounters with its division rival before dropping the last two tilts. Semyon Varlamov didn’t play in the first two meetings between the teams but recorded a career-high 54 saves in a 2-0 triumph over the Blackhawks on Jan. 6. The Russian goaltender is expected to be back in net for the season finale after watching backup Reto Berra turn aside 41 saves for his first career shutout in Colorado’s 1-0 shootout victory over Winnipeg on Thursday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), Altitude (Colorado)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (48-27-6): Known for its potent offense, Chicago hardly has been explosive by mustering just three goals during its losing streak. “I don’t think it’s a concern,” Toews said of the team’s scoring troubles. “I think we’re not giving up a whole lot.” Coach Joel Quenneville cited his interest in his team working hard in front of the net, saying that “we’ve got to get some ugly goals. You play to win every game, but it would be nice to score.”

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (38-31-12): Ryan O‘Reilly scored in the shootout versus the Jets and has one goal and two assists against the Blackhawks this season. “We wish we could go back in time and redo the start of our season,” O‘Reilly said. “We’ve got one left and we need to continue to play well.” Nathan MacKinnon and captain Gabriel Landeskog each has collected two goals and an assist in the series versus Chicago.

OVERTIME

1. Chicago G Corey Crawford, who is just 4-8-2 lifetime versus Colorado, has yielded seven goals in his last four starts but has one win to show for it.

2. The Avalanche have killed off 24-of-26 short-handed situations over their last 10 contests.

3. The Blackhawks have struggled mightily on the power play, failing on all 11 opportunities in the last five games.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 3, Avalanche 1