Avalanche 5, Blackhawks 1: Paul Stastny had a goal and an assist and Semyon Varlamov turned aside 36 shots as host Colorado snapped a three-game losing streak.

Captain Gabriel Landeskog and John Mitchell scored 56 seconds apart to cap a three-goal first period and PA Parenteau and Cody McLeod added goals as the Avalanche handed Chicago its second lopsided defeat in three games. Defenseman Tyson Barrie, recalled from the minors on Sunday, and Max Talbot collected two assists each for Colorado.

Brandon Saad scored for the Blackhawks but goaltender Corey Crawford made an early exit after surrendering three goals on seven shots. Antti Raanta came on and stopped 14 of 16 shots in his NHL debut as the defending Stanley Cup champions were battered in the opener of a seven-game road trip.

A fluke bounce opened the floodgates for the Avalanche when defenseman Brent Seabrook’s pass ricocheted off the backboards and into the slot to an oncoming Stastny, who blasted a shot past Crawford at 6:37 of the opening period. Landeskog doubled the lead nearly six minutes later, deflecting a shot from the point by Andre Benoit, before Mitchell converted from in front off a backhand feed from Talbot to end Crawford’s night.

Raanta yielded his first goal when Parenteau broke down the left side and buried a wrist shot from the circle with 1:22 left in the middle session before McLeod scored his first of the season at 1:44 of the final period. Saad broke up Varlamov’s shutout bid with 7:50 to play for Chicago, which registered 17 of its 37 shots in the first 20 minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Stastny moved ahead of Dale Hunter (142) for eighth place on the franchise’s all-time goal list and vaulted ahead of Valeri Kamensky (414) for No. 8 on the franchise’s career points list. ... Blackhawks RW Patrick Kane, who celebrated his 25th birthday Tuesday, picked up an assist on Saad’s goal to extend the NHL’s longest active points streak to eight games. ... Varlamov’s domestic abuse case involving his former girlfriend was sent to the Denver District Attorney on Tuesday to be reviewed for possible charges against the netminder. Varlamov was arrested on Oct. 30 and charged with third-degree assault and second-degree kidnapping charges. ... Chicago LW Bryan Bickell suffered a lower-body injury, prompting coach Joel Quenneville to say that it “might be more than day to day. Could be a bit.”