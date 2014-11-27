Blackhawks 3, Avalanche 2: Bryan Bickell snapped a tie with 5:17 remaining in the third period as visiting Chicago edged Colorado.

Patrick Kane cut from the right wing to the slot before unleashing a shot that Bickell swept past Calvin Pickard from the doorstep to break a 2-2 deadlock. Captain Jonathan Toews and Andrew Shaw also scored, Kane collected three assists and Corey Crawford made 27 saves for the Blackhawks, who improved to 3-1-0 on their six-game road trip.

Max Talbot and Ryan O‘Reilly tallied for the Avalanche, who lost for just the second time in six games. Pickard, making his second career start, turned aside 42 shots - including 17 in the middle period.

After a scoreless first session, Colorado got on the board 7:35 into the second as Talbot received a backhand pass from behind the net by Marc-Andre Cliche and beat Crawford from the doorstep. Chicago evened it during a power play at 11:50, when Toews swept in a loose puck in the crease after defenseman Brent Seabrook’s one-timer from the right point sneaked between Pickard’s pads.

The Blackhawks cashed in on another man advantage less than three minutes later to take the lead as Shaw buried a one-timer from the left faceoff circle. But O‘Reilly forged a 2-2 tie at 3:36 of the third by lifting a backhander into the net following a scramble in front.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Colorado D Erik Johnson missed the contest after taking a hard hit to the head from Arizona’s Martin Hanzal on Tuesday. ... Crawford posted just his third win in 11 career decisions (3-6-2) against the Avalanche. ... Chicago RW Marian Hossa registered a game-high nine shots while Ds Duncan Keith and Adam Clendening were the only members of the Blackhawks without one.