Hossa, Crawford lead Blackhawks past Avs

CHICAGO -- Marian Hossa scored two goals and Corey Crawford registered his 21st career shutout with a season-high 38 saves as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-0 on Thursday night at the United Center.

The win was the fourth straight for the Blackhawks (7-3-1), who sent Colorado (4-5) to its fourth loss in its last five games. Artemi Panarin capped win with a goal with just seven minutes remaining after taking a crossing pass from Patrick Kane.

Hossa, who has four goals in his last four games, put the game out of reach with his second goal 55 seconds into the third period. Hossa worked into the clear and fired a shot over the shoulder of Semyon Varlamov. The goal came after Crawford had protected a two-goal lead late in the second period when Colorado produced a flurry of shots.

Crawford stonewalled Matt Duchene, who surged toward the net on a 1-on-1 chance only to be turned away. The Avalanche followed with three more point blank chances, one of which defenseman Brent Seabrook broke up with sliding save before Crawford made one final sprawling on Mikko Rantanen save to maintain the shutout.

The Blackhawks, who finished the win 3-for-3 on penalty-killing opportunities, overcame a sluggish start to take a 2-0 lead after the first period. Chicago was forced to kill off a pair of penalties earlier in the first period and was out-shot 11-2 by the Avalanche over the first 14 minutes.

But after Crawford withstood Colorado's early offensive rush, the Blackhawks responded with a pair of goals in 38 seconds to jump out to the lead.

Jonathan Toews poked in rebound of a Duncan Keith shot from the blue line to give Chicago the lead. Hossa followed with a breakaway goal after he took a pass off the boards from Panarin and broke away, fought off a defender, and fired a shot past Varlamov, who surrendered the two goals on seven Chicago shots.

NOTES: Avalanche D Fedor Tyutin returned to the Colorado lineup Thursday night after missing the past four games with a groin injury. ... D Eric Gelinas and LW Cody McLeod were healthy scratches for the Avalanche. McLeod has only appeared in three of Colorado's eight games this year, a decision that coach Jared Bednar said recently is difficult because of McLeod's work ethic. ... Blackhawks C Andrew Desjardins is still slated to return on Sunday against the Dallas Stars, coach Joel Quenneville said at Thursday morning's skate. Desjardins has not played this season due to a lower body injury, but has returned to skating with the team. ... D Trevor van Riemsdyk (upper body injury) was scratched along with D Michal Rozsival, and C Vinnie Hinostroza.