Kane leads Blackhawks past Avalanche

DENVER -- A bad start turned into a good finish for the jet-lagged Chicago Blackhawks.

Defenseman Brent Seabrook broke a tie in the second period, left winger Patrick Sharp added an insurance goal in the third, and the Blackhawks beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 on Saturday night.

Right winger Patrick Kane had two goals and an assist and left winger Brandon Saad also scored for Chicago, which had a long day after the NHL’s three-day Christmas break. The Blackhawks flew out of Chicago at 8 a.m. CST Saturday instead of Friday night and went straight to the arena for their morning skate.

“We knew it’s hard, especially considering we haven’t been on the ice, we’ve been mostly relaxing for three full days and you travel here and have a skate,” center Jonathan Toews said. “We understood it wasn’t going to be easy, we just came out and played the right type of game.”

Following an afternoon nap, they came back for the game but struggled at the start and allowed two goals in the first 8:53.

“Our whole team, (the first) 10 minutes was hard to watch, and then after that we did a lot of good things,” Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said.

The Blackhawks had a tough time beating Colorado last season, going 1-3-1 against the Central Division champions, but have won the first two matchups this season, both at Pepsi Center.

The difference Saturday was the power play. Chicago was 2-for-4 with the man advantage and Colorado went 0-for-3.

“I cannot say we didn’t play well tonight,” Avalanche coach Patrick Roy said. “Their power play and our power play were the difference. Obviously we need to be better in that area.”

Toews had two assists and goaltender Corey Crawford had 23 saves for Chicago.

Center Nathan MacKinnon and defenseman Erik Johnson had goals for the Avalanche, which had its three-game winning streak stopped.

“I didn’t think there were a lot of good things in our game tonight,” Colorado center Matt Duchene said.

The Blackhawks went ahead late in the second period on a power-play goal by Seabrook. Moments after a missed opportunity, Seabrook got the puck from defenseman David Runblad, skated to the right circle and beat goalie Calvin Pickard with a slapshot that snuck in under the top left corner at 13:14.

“I didn’t see much, I just tried to shoot it as hard as I could,” Seabrook said. “Rundy made a great play up top, sort of looked like he was going to go back to the winger, but he sent it over to me. I had a lot of room and space.”

Sharp, celebrating his 33rd birthday, took a pass from Toews in front of the Avalanche net and beat Pickard through the legs at 8:14 of the third. It was his sixth goal of the season.

“It was nice to see shooter score one there,” Seabrook said. “He’s getting old but he can still score goals.”

Pickard finished with 28 saves.

Colorado had a chance to get right back in it but couldn’t score on a 40-second 5-on-3. Pickard came off for an extra skater late in the third and Kane scored into the empty net with 5.4 seconds left. It was his 18th of the season.

The teams combined for a wild first period that ended tied at 2-all. MacKinnon got it started with a slapshot from the boards at 6:56. It was MacKinnon’s sixth of the year and first in 17 games.

Saad tied it 31 seconds later when he put a shot through traffic for his eighth of the season.

Just 1:26 later, Johnson gave Colorado a 2-1 lead with a shot from the top of the right circle. The goal, Johnson’s 10th on the season, gave him a goal in four straight games and six in the last six.

He also tied a career high for goals in a season.

“I’d trade it for a win any day of the week,” Johnson said. “It’s just a number, but it’s good to contribute.”

Kane tied it a few minutes later when he tipped a shot by defenseman Duncan Keith past Pickard.

NOTES: Blackhawks C Brad Richards (upper body) and D Michael Rozsival (lower body) did not make the one-game road trip. They are considered day to day. ... Avalanche D Nick Holden was a healthy scratch for the fourth straight game. ... Chicago D Trevor van Riemsdyk has now missed 17 games with a fractured left patella suffered on Nov. 16 against Dallas. ... Avalanche RW Jarome Iginla is 21st on the all-time goals list. He has 568 career goals, five behind Mike Bossy. He is second behind Jaromir Jagr for active players.