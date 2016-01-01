EditorsNote: fixes “Chicago,” in fifth graf

Toews’ OT goals pushes Blackhawks past Avs

DENVER -- Jonathan Toews is always a threat when he is on the ice, but he is even more dangerous when it comes to overtime.

The center proved it again Thursday night while helping the Chicago Blackhawks solve a longtime nemesis.

Toews scored a power-play goal 3:29 into overtime, and the Blackhawks beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 Thursday night.

Right winger Patrick Kane also had a power-play goal and added two assists for Chicago, and centers Artem Anisimov and Andrew Desjardins also had goals.

The Blackhawks snapped their four-game losing streak against the Avalanche and a longer skid against Semyon Varlamov. The goaltender was 8-0 with a 1.19 goals-against average in his previous nine games against Chicago, but the Blackhawks did enough to end that streak.

“We needed that one,” Toews said. “That team plays really well here. We didn’t have the effort we needed at home against Colorado, so we returned the favor and got a big one tonight.”

Toews got the game-winner when he took a pass from Kane in front of Varlamov and roofed a shot. It was his fourth overtime goal of the season and 13th overall.

“He made a great play on the goal tonight,” Kane said. “That (defenseman) slid up with me, I just slid it down to him. He made a great play being patient with it and getting it upstairs.”

Toews has six game-winners this season.

“He’s clutch,” Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said. “You look at all his goals in overtime, they’re pretty exciting to watch because there’s a lot of skill involved.”

Goaltender Scott Darling stopped 27 shots as the Blackhawks (22-13-4) swept their two-game road trip.

Center Carl Soderberg, right winger Cody McLeod and defenseman Erik Johnson had goals for Colorado. Varlamov finished with 39 saves.

Colorado rallied from a 3-1 deficit to tie it but took a minor penalty for too many men on the ice just before Toews scored.

“Should have practiced my line change,” Avalanche coach Patrick Roy said. “I thought we did OK on the three-on-three at the start (of overtime), but I’d like to see us bring more pucks to the net, see us driving more to the net.”

The Avalanche (18-17-3) killed off two Chicago power plays in the third period, and after the second one, they tied it on Johnson’s seventh of the season at 15:05. His shot from the right circle beat Darling through the legs.

“I was shooting to score, shot it along the ice at his pads and tried to fool him,” Johnson said. “If it doesn’t go in, you get a rebound. Fortunately, it went in, and we’ll take the one point. Disappointing not to get two, but it’s better than nothing.”

Colorado got on the board first with a power-play goal 4:04 into the game. Right winger Alex Tanguay had the puck at the edge of the right circle, and he sent it to the front of the net. Soderberg redirected it past Darling for his seventh goal of the season.

The Avalanche nearly made it 2-0 with a short-handed goal, but center John Mitchell hit the crossbar.

The Blackhawks got even after several chances, the best by Toews late in the first period. Soon after, Kane fed Anisimov from the slot, and his shot beat Varlamov just under the crossbar at 18:32 of the first period. It was Anisimov’s 14th of the season.

Chicago took the lead in the second period. Desjardins scored just 2:07 into the frame on a nearly carbon-copy play of Soderberg’s goal to make it 2-1.

The Blackhawks increased the lead to 3-1 when Kane scored a power-play goal at 4:20 of the second period. It was his team-leading 23rd of the season.

The Avalanche got one back midway through the second when McLeod scored his sixth of the season with a shot from the slot.

NOTES: Colorado D Tyson Barrie was a late scratch with flu-like symptoms. D Nate Guenin, who missed two games with a head injury, was back in the lineup. ... The Blackhawks assigned D David Rundblad to Rockford of the AHL on Wednesday after he cleared waivers on Tuesday. Rundblad, who signed a two-year contract during the summer, had two assists in nine games. ... Avalanche LW Gabriel Landeskog was in the lineup despite taking a puck to the visor in the second period of Sunday’s win at San Jose. The shot pushed his visor into his face and caused swelling in his left eye, but he returned in the third period. ... Chicago G Corey Crawford turned 31 on Thursday.