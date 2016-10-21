Preview: Blackhawks at Blue Jackets

The Chicago Blackhawks appear to have found their footing after a slow start and will go for their third consecutive victory when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. The Blue Jackets, in a scheduling oddity, have played the fewest games in the NHL and come into the matchup well rested, having been idle since Saturday.

Columbus, which lost its first eight games in 2015-16, is beginning a stretch of five contests in the next eight days -- four of which will be on the road. "We've been sitting on 0-2 for a week here," Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said. "We need to have a good start and feel good about ourselves." The Blackhawks have had an opportunity to do just that, rebounding from an 0-2-0 start by winning their next two while pumping in 12 goals. Chicago has struggled against Columbus, losing three of the past four meetings, including an overtime and shootout defeat on the road.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (2-2-0): Marian Hossa reached a major milestone by scoring his 500th goal in Wednesday's 7-4 victory over Philadelphia, but he exited the game after blocking a shot and missed practice Thursday. Coach Joel Quenneville continues to tinker with his defensemen pairings and is expected to sit veterans Michal Rozsival and Brian Campbell. “We still have a lot of options as we go along here,” Quenneville said. “That’s the thing with our defense. You haven’t etched in stone how long it’s going to be with one guy."

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (0-2-0): Rookie defenseman Zach Werenski, the No. 8 overall draft pick in the 2015 draft, collected his first NHL point in the season opener before notching his first goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to San Jose. "We have a lot of teaching to do with him without the puck. That's our job as coaches," Tortorella said. "The God-given ability he has, it's at a different level than a lot of players at this league." Ex-Chicago forward Brandon Saad is coming off a career-best 31-goal campaign in his first season with Columbus.

OVERTIME

1. Blue Jackets G Sergei Bobrovsky is 4-2-1 with a 2.67 goals-against average versus Chicago.

2. Blackhawks G Corey Crawford owns an 11-3-2 mark and 2.19 GAA in 16 starts against the Blue Jackets.

3. Columbus placed D Cody Goloubef on waivers Thursday.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Blue Jackets 2