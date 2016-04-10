Blue Jackets 5, Blackhawks 4 (OT)

COLUMBUS -- Scott Hartnell scored on the power play with 2:32 left in overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 5-4 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night in the regular season finale for both teams.

Cam Atkinson’s shot ricocheted off Hartnell past Chicago goalie Corey Crawford, who could not grab the puck out of midair.

Hartnell had two goals and two assists while Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin had two goals and one assist each for the Blackhawks.

Columbus scored four goals in a row after falling behind 3-0 in the first period, but Kane tied the game at four with a goal at the 10:11 mark of the third period.

Kane started the scoring when he slapped a one-timer past Sergei Bobrovsky nine seconds into the game. Panarin skated into the slot and drew the attention of both defensemen before sliding the puck to an open Kane, who slammed it home for his 45th goal of the season.

Kane set up Panarin for Chicago’s second goal, a one-timer on the power play with 8:35 left in the first, and Panarin made it 3-0 with an unassisted goal less than three minutes later.

The Blue Jackets got on the board at 6:29 of the second when Hartnell backhanded a loose puck by Corey Crawford. Brandon Saad and Alexander Wennberg were credited with assists on Hartnell’s 22nd goal of the season and the 300th of his NHL career.

Matt Calvert made it a one-goal game when he grabbed a loose puck behind the Chicago net and flung a backhander that went off the back of Chicago defenseman Trevor van Reimsdyk into the net at 12:55.

After Saad tied the game late in the second period, Wennberg gave Columbus the lead 3:09 into the third period when he took a feed from Hartnell from behind the net and beat Crawford from point-blank range to make it 4-3.

NOTES: While the defending Stanley Cup champions rested several of their biggest stars in the regular-season finale, they took an opportunity to get G Corey Crawford back into the lineup for the first time since March 14. Crawford missed the previous 12 games with an upper-body injury. ... With their playoff position set (third in the Central Division), the Blackhawks faced the Blue Jackets without C Jonathan Toews and D Niklas Hjalmarsson, who were healthy scratches, along with G Michael Leighton. F Artem Anisimov, F Marian Hossa and F Andrew Shaw were held out with injuries and D Duncan Keith remained suspended. ... The Blue Jackets, who entered the night assured of a ninth-place finish in the Eastern Conference, scratched RW David Clarkson, D Cody Goloubef, D Fedor Tyutin and G Curtis McElhinney. ... Prior to the game, Columbus assigned RW Josh Anderson and RW Oliver Bjorkstrand to Lake Erie of the AHL.