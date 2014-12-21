Jackets end long losing streak to Blackhawks

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Columbus Blue Jackets haven’t lost a game since November. But that streak wasn’t the topic of discussion on Saturday night as a shootout beckoned in Nationwide Arena.

No, the Blue Jackets were sick and tired of losing to the Chicago Blackhawks.

“When we got to the shootout, we were like ‘We have to win this,'” Blue Jackets defenseman Jack Johnson said. “We had to get the monkey off our backs.”

Johnson scored in the ninth round of a shootout, leading the Blue Jackets to a 3-2 win over the Blackhawks before 18,164.

The Blue Jackets had lost 13 straight to Chicago, an 0-10-3 skid that started during the 2010-11 season and was tied for the longest head-to-head streak of futility in the league.

“Our guys have pride,” Blue Jackets coach Todd Richards said. “You always want to win. But you get tired of losing to the same team, too. It gets personal.”

Right winger Jack Skille and defenseman Kevin Connauton scored in regulation for the Blue Jackets, and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky had 39 saves.

Bobrovsky also stopped eight of nine shooters in the shootout.

The Blackhawks got goals from right winger Patrick Sharp and right winger Ben Smith, and goaltender Corey Crawford had 17 saves in his first start back from an injury.

Chicago lost despite outshooting the Blue Jackets 41-19.

“We did everything but win that game,” Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said. “I thought the quality of chances were in our favor, but when you let a team hang around and get into a shootout, it’s anybody’s game.”

Johnson made a series of moves that confounded Crawford, forcing him out of the way before easily scoring.

Crawford threw the puck out of his net the length of the ice in frustration.

As much as the Blue Jackets were outplayed, they never trailed.

The Blue Jackets took a 1-0 lead at 17:24 of the first period when Skille redirected a puck past Crawford off a shot by defenseman Fedor Tyutin.

Sharp, who has 27 goals in his career against Columbus, pulled Chicago even at 7:27 of the second period.

The Blue Jackets took a 2-1 lead at 1:55 of the third period -- with one second left on a power play -- when Connauton’s wrister from the left point beat Crawford.

Chicago pulled even at 8:49 of the third on a goal that caused much confusion, not just in Nationwide Arena but all the way to the NHL’s review booth in Toronto.

Chicago’s Markus Kruger ran over Blue Jackets defenseman James Wisniewski on his way to the net, then slide skates first into Bobrovsky, who was pushed to his right.

The puck went off Kruger’s skates, then glanced off Smith’s stick and went into the net.

NHL official Chris Rooney signaled “no goal” on the ice, but after a lengthy review, it was allowed to stand.

The Blue Jackets, who have earned at least a point in nine straight games, have gone to overtime or shootout in six straight, one short of an NHL record.

NOTES: Blackhawks G Corey Crawford, out since Nov. 29, returned to the lineup. Crawford was hurt when he slipped and fell at a rock concert, he said. ... Add two more Blue Jackets to the injury list. LW Boone Jenner will miss one to two months after a stress fracture was discovered in his back after a test on Friday. LW Brian Gibbons is expected to miss four to six weeks with a knee injury. ... The Blue Jackets lead the NHL with 209 man-games lost to injury. ... Chicago D Duncan Keith was back in the lineup after missing a game out of fear that he had contracted the mumps virus. Tests were negative.