Blue Jackets hang on to top Blackhawks

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Led by rookie defenseman Zach Werenski's tenacious play, the Columbus Blue Jackets earned their first win of the season by hanging on to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday at Nationwide Arena.

Werenski ended the night with one goal and one assist in 22:48 of ice-time in just his third NHL game.

"To fight through against a pretty good team that was coming at us there in the second half of the game, hopefully it gives them a notch of confidence," Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella said.

The Blue Jackets got themselves into early penalty trouble, but gained confidence after killing a Blackhawks 5-on-3 early in the first period.

Columbus' Nick Foligno drew an interference penalty midway through the first period, leading to Werenski's power-play goal. After Foligno dug the puck out of the corner, Alex Wennberg passed to Werenski along the blue line, who then rifled it past Chicago goaltender Corey Crawford.

"The thing that's really impressive about him," said Tortorella, "is that there's not a lot of panic when he's got the puck in the defensive zone. Forget about coverages; him just looking to get out of trouble.

"I thought he made a couple of good plays in the middle of the ice (and) guys weren't ready for it."

At 15:00 of the first period, defenseman Ryan Murray went down the tunnel to the dressing room, staying there for the remainder of the period. The team announced at the beginning of the second period that he had suffered an upper-body injury and would not return.

The Blackhawks tied the score at 2:29 of the second, when rookie forward Tyler Motte knocked-in a rebound from team captain Jonathan Toews off Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. The goal was Motte's first in the NHL. Motte and Werenski played together last season at the University of Michigan.

Just over two minutes later, Werenski got his second point of the night, assisting on Foligno's power-play goal in front of the net.

"It was huge and a big difference in the game," Foligno said about Columbus' special teams play. "That's big for our club. We didn't allow (Chicago) much on the power play, as well. We're proud of that."

Chicago has allowed 11 power goals this season; more than any other team in the NHL.

"Both plays, it could have been prevented," Chicago head coach Joel Quenneville said of his special team's play. "Whether it's a block or a clear, we've just got to be sharper and more determined to stay out of the box."

Columbus' William Karlsson scored his first goal of the season after deflecting a David Savard wrist-shot through traffic. This was the last shot on goal they would have for almost sixteen minutes.

The Blue Jackets took their foot off the gas after building a 3-1 lead through two periods, allowing Chicago to capitalize.

The Blackhawks halved the Blue Jackets lead early in the third period, as Richard Panik swatted teammate Gustav Forsling's shot past Bobrovsky.

Chicago controlled the pace of play for long stretches, with the Blue Jackets unable to clear the puck out of their own zone numerous times.

At 16:34 of the third period, Crawford left his crease to play the puck in the right face-off circle. He and Columbus' Matt Calvert's legs got tangled, with Calvert being whistled for goaltender interference.

The Blackhawks were unable to score on the ensuing power play, even with pulling Crawford for the extra skater.

"It's frustrating," said Blackhawks' captain Jonathan Toews. "We definitely have to just keep pushing to find a solution. Even when it seems like we're doing a good job, bounces are going against us."

The win ends a nine-game home losing streak in October going back to October 2014.

Columbus' special teams play was the catalyst for the victory. They scored on both power play opportunities, and are now 4-for-7 with the man-advantage on the season.

"Our power play's good," Tortorella said. "It's been good through the first three games, quite honestly."

NOTES: Columbus F Lukas Sedlak made his NHL debut. ... D Dalton Prout, C Sam Gagner and D Scott Harrington were scratched for Columbus ... Blackhawks F Artem Anisimov played his first game at Nationwide Arena since being part of the trade that sent F Brandon Saad to Columbus in 2015. He missed last season's trip because of an injury. ... Friday's game marks the third time Saad has faced his former teammates. He had a goal and an assist in the season finale at Nationwide Arena last April ... Blue Jackets D Cody Goloubef cleared waivers and was assigned to the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL. ... D Michal Rozsival, RW Marian Hossa and LW Vinnie Hinostroza were scratched for Chicago.