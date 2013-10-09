Preview: Blackhawks at Blues

The St. Louis Blues attempt to begin a season with a perfect 3-0-0 mark for the first time in 20 years when they host the reigning Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. Fast starts have buoyed the Blues, who scored the game’s first three goals in a season-opening 4-2 triumph over Nashville before throttling Florida in a 7-0 rout on Saturday. Jaroslav Halak has turned aside 47-of-49 shots this season - including 19 against the Panthers to pass Hall-of-Famer Glenn Hall and become the franchise’s all-time shutout leader.

Halak could be tested by reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Patrick Kane, who has scored in each of Chicago’s games this season. Brandon Saad has done the same, but the pair’s tallies weren’t enough in the Blackhawks’ 3-2 shootout loss to Tampa Bay. Both teams haven’t played since Saturday, prompting Kane to note that he feels like “it’s almost like football, you play a game - one a week - and then you move on to the next practice.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (1-0-1): The casual schedule quickly will change for Chicago, which plays three contests in four nights and 11 in the next 21. Corey Crawford has stepped up his game against St. Louis, posting a 6-0-1 mark with a stingy 1.44 goals-against average in his last seven appearances. The Blackhawks will need all hands on deck and expect to insert Sheldon Brookbank into the lineup Wednesday for his season debut against the gritty Blues. The defenseman has been a healthy scratch in the first two contests.

ABOUT THE BLUES (2-0-0): With Detroit shuffling off to the Eastern Conference, St. Louis arguably could stake its claim to being the chief Central Division rival for Chicago. Coach Ken Hitchcock looked at the bigger picture, however, noting that he thinks “what creates the rivalry is they have the Cup and everybody wants a piece of it back.” Center Alex Steen has scored in consecutive games and shares the team lead in points with three.

OVERTIME

1. With the birth of his second child on the near horizon, Chicago LW Patrick Sharp made no bones about his schedule. “I plan on missing a game if I have to,” he said.

2. The Blues have killed off all 11 penalties this season.

3. The Blackhawks posted a 3-1-1 mark against their Central Division rival in last season’s series.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 2, Blues 1