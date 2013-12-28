Preview: Blackhawks at Blues

The St. Louis Blues are trying to keep pace with the front-running Chicago Blackhawks in the Central Division and have a chance to close the gap when they host the reigning Stanley Cup champions on Saturday. St. Louis has won both meetings with the Blackhawks this season - both by 3-2 scores and once in a shootout - but are coming off a loss in Calgary, where they blew a two-goal third-period lead. Leading goal-scorer Alex Steen could miss his second straight game with an upper-body injury.

Since opening December with three consecutive defeats, Chicago has been on a goal-scoring binge, amassing at least five tallies for the fifth time in nine games in Friday’s 7-2 romp over Colorado. The Blackhawks extended their division lead to seven points over second-place St. Louis, although the Blues have four games in hand. Chicago has had its problems against its rivals in the Central, posting a 9-6-1 record, while St. Louis has been nearly perfect with a 10-0-1 mark.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (27-7-6): Patrick Kane set a career high by extending his point streak to 13 games, but it barely merited a blip on the radar after Patrick Sharp recorded a hat trick on his 32nd birthday to give him five goals in his last two games. Captain Jonathan Toews, who scored twice after being limited to one goal in his previous 14 games, said Sharp should be a lock for Team Canada in the Olympics. “In my book, that was solidified a long time ago,“ Toews said. ”I don’t think there’s a guy who deserves it more than him right now. ... He has a lot of confidence right now.”

ABOUT THE BLUES (24-7-5): Steen already has matched his career high of 24 goals, but it appears he’ll sit out after St. Louis recalled forwards Dmitrij Jaskin and Chris Porter from their American Hockey League affiliate. Jaskin was recalled for Monday’s game in Calgary and took the place of Steen on the Blues’ No. 1 line with captain David Backes and T.J. Oshie. ”He’s a good player to play with because he manages the puck better than most people,“ coach Ken Hitchcock said. ”He manages it, he protects it, he doesn’t give the darn thing away, he’s good that way.”

OVERTIME

1. The Blues have won the last three meetings, but Chicago posted a pair of shutout victories in St. Louis last season.

2. Blackhawks D Duncan Keith has 33 assists, four behind San Jose’s Joe Thornton for the league lead.

3. Blues F Chris Stewart, the NHL’s reigning First Star of the Week, has eight goals and 11 points in his last six games while F Jaden Schwartz has scored in three straight.

PREDICTION: Blues 3, Blackhawks 2