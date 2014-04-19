Preview: Blackhawks at Blues

In the minds of many, the St. Louis Blues went from the penthouse to the outhouse in record time as they concluded the regular season mired in a six-game losing streak. After winning a triple-overtime marathon in the first-round series opener, the Blues look to elevate their standing once again when they host Game 2 against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday afternoon. Alex Steen scored 26 seconds into the third extra session as St. Louis skated to a 4-3 triumph on Thursday in the longest game in franchise history.

“We needed it for confidence,” goaltender Ryan Miller said after stopping 39 shots - including all 35 over the final 82:02 of the contest. “I think we needed it to show that stretch we had to finish the season is behind us.” Patrick Kane and captain Jonathan Toews made triumphant returns for Chicago, as the former scored on a breakaway late in the first period after being set up by latter. The reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner, Kane overcame a left knee injury to play in his first game since March 19, while Toews competed in his initial contest since being leveled by Pittsburgh’s Brooks Orpik.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, NBC, CBC, RDS

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS: Coach Joel Quenneville apologized for his below-the-belt gesture that was viewed on national television and replayed liberally throughout social media. “It wasn’t appropriate at all. It was a bush-league move on my part,” Quenneville said of his crotch-grabbing incident, which was reviewed by the NHL on Friday and earned the veteran coach a $25,000 fine. Quenneville became quite animated after officials denied an apparent delay-of-game penalty against St. Louis midway through the second overtime. A penalty would have given Chicago a 5-on-3 advantage for 36 seconds.

ABOUT THE BLUES: After seeing captain David Backes (foot), Vladimir Sobotka (lower body), Vladimir Tarasenko (hand) and Brenden Morrow (foot) return from injury for Game 1, St. Louis may have the services of T.J. Oshie on Saturday. The United States Olympian has been sidelined since April 10 with a head injury after absorbing a brutal hit from Minnesota’s Mike Rupp. Oshie reportedly was said to be energetic during Friday’s optional skate and was joined on the ice by Patrik Berglund (shoulder), who also is expected to be a game-time decision.

OVERTIME

1. Chicago D Duncan Keith logged 40:59 of ice time on Thursday, the second-longest total of his career. He set a career high of 48:40 against Boston in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final last season.

2. St. Louis failed on all four power-play opportunities in Game 1 and is 2-for-29 in April.

3. Toews notched two assists, won 21-of-32 faceoffs and recorded 32:37 of ice time, the most among Blackhawks forwards in Game 1.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 3, Blues 2