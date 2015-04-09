Preview: Blackhawks at Blues

The St. Louis Blues can wrap up the Central Division title by winning their final two games, but that will require beating the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday to maintain their tenuous hold on first place. The Blues, who hold a one-point edge over Nashville and are three points clear of the Blackhawks, can clinch the division with a win over Chicago coupled with a regulation loss by the Predators (against Minnesota) on Thursday.

The Blackhawks will be out to avenge a 2-1 home loss to St. Louis on Sunday, the first of consecutive one-goal home defeats that has stalled their hopes for a division crown. Chicago also is trying to move up to second place in the Central to gain home ice for the opening round of the playoffs, although the club is among the league’s best on the road. “You get one more game at home, the travel’s a little bit easier, you sleep in your own bed,” Blackhawks defenseman Johnny Oduya said of home ice. “There are a couple of perks to it. It’s something worth fighting for.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports, CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (48-26-6): Chicago had scored 15 times during a four-game winning streak before managing one goal in each of the past two defeats. Bryan Bickell had the lone tally in Tuesday’s loss to Minnesota after scoring once in the previous 10 games while Kris Versteeg ended a 16-game drought with the only goal against St. Louis. Chicago could use a boost from its special teams after permitting seven power-play goals in 22 chances over the past 10 goals while coming up empty on nine opportunities with the man advantage over the past four contests.

ABOUT THE BLUES (49-24-7): Coach Ken Hitchcock on Monday said he has “options” in net, but the preferred one appears to be rookie Jake Allen, who will start for the fourth time in five games Thursday night. Allen has surrendered a total of seven goals during a 3-0-2 stretch and turned aside 38 shots Sunday as St. Louis posted its first regulation victory at Chicago in 17 meetings. Allen will need to be on top of his game with leading scorer Vladimir Tarasenko and second-leading scorer Alexander Steen expected to miss their fifth and sixth games in a row, respectively.

OVERTIME

1. The teams have split the first four meetings this season.

2. Chicago G Corey Crawford took the loss versus the Blues on Sunday to fall to 13-3-3 against them.

3. St. Louis has killed off 14 straight short-handed situations over the past five games.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 3, Blues 2