Preview: Blackhawks at Blues

The Chicago Blackhawks will receive some reinforcements on Saturday as defensemen Duncan Keith and Michal Rozsival return to the lineup to face the host St. Louis Blues on Saturday. Keith, who is the reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner and two-time Norris Trophy recipient, has been sidelined since Oct. 17 with a knee injury while Rozsival is making his season debut after he shattered his ankle in a playoff game versus Minnesota in May.

“It’s one day at a time but (Keith) seems good, seems energized, good enthusiasm out here (on Friday) and he can help our lineup as well,” coach Joel Quenneville said. Chicago suffered its second loss to New Jersey in a week on Thursday to fall to 2-4-1 in its last seven, with a disheartening 6-5 overtime loss to St. Louis included in the mix. Vladimir Tarasenko scored in the extra session in that contest and also netted his eighth goal to match Alexander Steen for the team lead in the Blues’ 6-3 setback to the New York Rangers on Thursday. Jake Allen yielded three goals on five shots to receive the early hook versus the Rangers, but has been confirmed to start on Saturday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (8-7-1): The NHL’s First Star of the Week, Patrick Kane has scored eight goals and set up 11 others during his 11-game point streak. Rookie Artemi Panarin has benefited from Kane’s sizzling production, recording three goals and two assists in his last three contests. Goaltender Corey Crawford, who has been confirmed to make his sixth straight start, looks to redeem himself after letting Chicago’s five-goal first period go by the boards against St. Louis on Nov. 4.

ABOUT THE BLUES (11-4-1): Steen tallied twice versus the Blackhawks and added a goal and an assist in a 4-0 win over Nashville before being held off the scoresheet in each of the last two games. Captain David Backes has also been held in check, going without a point in eight of his last 10 contests - although he scored and set up a goal versus Chicago last week. Martin Havlat’s time in the Gateway City lasted all of one week, as the veteran forward was placed on unconditional waivers as he deals with a personal issue.

OVERTIME

1. Chicago has struggled mightily on the road (1-5-0) while St. Louis is 4-1-1 at the Scottrade Center.

2. The Blues have scored at least one power-play goal in defeating the Blackhawks in three straight meetings.

3. With Keith and Rozsival back in the fold, Blackhawks Ds Erik Gustafsson and Viktor Svedberg were sent to Rockford of the American Hockey League on Friday.

PREDICTION: Blues 3, Blackhawks 2