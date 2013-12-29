(Updated: CORRECTION: Fixing Elliott’s save total in second graph FIXING Kane’s assist total in NOTEBOOK)

Blues 6, Blackhawks 5 (SO): Defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk scored the deciding goal in the fifth round of the shootout and host St. Louis overcame three two-goal deficits to beat Chicago for the third time in as many meetings this season.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrik Berglund scored 77 seconds apart late in the third period while Maxim Lapierre, Jaden Schwartz and Dmitrij Jaskin also had goals as the Blues improved to 11-0-1 against Central Division opponents. Brian Elliott made 17 saves and denied the final three attempts in the shootout after replacing Jaroslav Halak (10 saves) to start the second period.

The red-hot duo of Patrick Sharp and Patrick Kane each scored goals and Andrew Shaw, Brandon Saad and defenseman Brent Seabrook also tallied for Chicago, which fell to 4-0-2 in its last six. Antti Raanta made 20 saves while captain Jonathan Toews and blue-liner Duncan Keith collected two assists apiece for the Blackhawks, who saw Sharp score his sixth goal in three games and Kane - who also had two assists - extend his point streak to a career-high 14 games.

Trailing 3-1 after the first 20 minutes, St. Louis pulled even when Schwartz scored for the fourth consecutive game and Jaskin notched his first NHL goal by knocking home a rebound from a sharp angle at 7:47. Saad put the Blackhawks ahead 10 minutes later, connecting from the slot before Seabrook restored the two-goal margin with a wrister from the blue line 66 seconds into the third.

The Blues refused to fold and Tarasenko gave them life by converting a carom off the boards with 3:51 to play before Berglund scored the equalizer on the power play 77 seconds later, driving toward the net from the left wing and sliding a backhander past Raanta. Toews had a chance to win it in overtime but was denied by Elliott on a breakaway just under four minutes into the session.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kane has eight goals and 17 assists during his 14-game run while Sharp has 11 goals in his last 10 games. ... Blues leading goal scorer Alex Steen, who has already matched his career high with 24 tallies, was placed on injured reserve Saturday and has been ruled out indefinitely due to a concussion. He last played on Dec. 21 in Edmonton. ... Keith picked up his 34th and 35th assists, putting him two behind San Jose captain Joe Thornton for the league lead.