Blackhawks 4, Blues 2: Marian Hossa scored a power-play goal midway into the third period and added an empty-net tally as Chicago finished its season-high seven-game road trip with a 4-3-0 mark.

Bryan Bickell collected a goal and an assist and Marcus Kruger tallied for the first time in 28 contests for the Blackhawks, who have won two of the first three meetings between the Central Division rivals. Brandon Saad had two assists and Corey Crawford made 25 saves to improve to 13-2-3 in his career versus St. Louis.

Vladimir Tarasenko scored his team-leading 28th goal and captain David Backes also tallied for the Blues, who have dropped two in a row following a seven-game winning streak and franchise-best 13-game point stretch (12-0-1). Paul Stastny notched an assist to extend his point streak to five games and Brian Elliott turned aside 24 shots.

Saad skated into the offensive zone and entered the left circle before sliding a slick feed to Hossa, who beat Elliott with a one-timer from the hash marks to give Chicago a 3-2 lead with 8:41 remaining in the third period. Crawford made the slim advantage stand up with a brilliant save on a one-timer from Alex Steen with 2:36 left and Hossa sealed the win by scoring into the empty net.

St. Louis defenseman Carl Gunnarsson was caught in the offensive zone, allowing Kruger to lead a 2-on-1 rush in the other direction and wrist a shot that sailed past Elliott to open the scoring 4:38 into the contest. Tarasenko scored on a breakaway at 6:52 of the second period before Bickell jumped on a juicy rebound 4 1/2 minutes later to regain the advantage for the Blackhawks, but Backes wired a sharp-angle shot past a fallen Crawford to forge a tie at 12:53.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kruger’s goal was his first since scoring in a 4-1 victory over St. Louis on Dec. 3. The point was Kruger’s first since he had an assist in a 3-2 setback to Columbus on Dec. 20 - a span of 20 contests. ... Chicago RW Patrick Kane had an assist to record his fourth point in three meetings with St. Louis this season. The 2013 Conn Smythe Trophy winner had an assist in the Blackhawks’ 3-2 loss to the Blues on Oct. 25 before scoring twice in the following contest. ... Blues RW Ryan Reaves reportedly lost a few teeth after his hit on Chicago LW Teuvo Teravainen resulted in the rookie’s skate being elevated into his face at 8:32 of the first period. Reaves, who was whistled for an interference penalty on the exchange, returned to begin the second.