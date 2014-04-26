Same script for Blues as ‘Hawks take series lead

ST. LOUIS -- Forward Jonathan Toews scored on a breakaway at 7:36 of overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 3-2 victory in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues on Friday at Scottrade Center.

Toews, Chicago’s captain, scored on a backhand just after Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford stopped a drive by Blues captain David Backes. Defenseman Duncan Keith shoveled the rebound up ice for Toews’ break out from the neutral zone.

The Blackhawks have won three consecutive games to turn a 2-0 series deficit into a 3-2 series lead with Game 6 on Sunday in Chicago.

“It’s a tough goal to let it in, but it is what it is right now; we got to go into Chicago and win the game,” Blues left winger Alexander Steen said. “It was a rebound, and (Keith) just threw it away. (Toews) was cheating a little bit.”

Toews had just jumped on the ice in a line change, and Blues’ right defenseman Roman Polak had just jumped off on one. That allowed Toews to be open for what Chicago coach Joel Quenneville called a “fortunate break.”

“Dunc made the pass and Jonny buried it,” Quenneville said.

An unfortunate break for the Blues.

“Yeah, they got a break,” Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said. “Instead of us shooting it in the net on the rebound, it hopped over our stick. ... Instead of going in their net, it went into our net.”

And the Blues have a serious case of dejÃ vu. Against the defending Stanley Cup champion Los Angeles Kings in the first round a year ago, the Blues won at home with Steen and defenseman Barret Jackman scoring the winners, then lost by shutout and 4-3 in LA, then in overtime in Game 5 before dropping Game 6.

Against the defending champion Chicago Blackhawks, the script has been similar. Steen and Jackman again scored winners in the first two games, the Blues lost two Chicago before dropping Game 5 in OT by the 3-2 score.

The difference this time is that only two games went to OT last year but four of five games have this year, which ties for the most ever in one playoffs series for the Blues. A series against Minnesota in 1968 had four OTs, as did another vs. Dallas in 1999. The Blues won the series in ‘68, and lost to Dallas in ‘99. The Stars were coached by Hitchcock.

Hitchcock cited “big errors” and the Blackhawks ability to finish as the keys in the series.

”We made four or five mistakes and paid for it three times,“ Hitchcock said. ”It seems that against a team that has this type of finish, if you make a big error, you pay for it. That’s what’s happening.

“In this series we’ve played extremely hard, at times dominated, played to our potential and structure, but when we made an error like of the first goal and on the third goal, we’ve paid for it. We’re paying for our mistakes, and they have people who know how to finish.”

For his part, Toews just said he skated on the breakway as “fast as I could.”

“I wasn’t even sure where their D-men were; just got going as fast as I could and take advantage of a chance,” he said. “I just kind of reacted to the puck coming down the ice. Just kind of a play where they threw it down the ice.”

Keith told reporters that seeing Toews would give him too much credit, but he told Toews something else.

”He said he saw me; he could be joking, he could be serious. I‘m not sure, I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt,“ Toews said. ”It just happened so fast. I jumped on the ice and got the puck and it just came right to me and it happened to go in. The celebration --Â just wasn’t sure if it was real or not, it happened so quick.Â

“It was instinctive. I wasn’t trying to think of what I wanted to do there, just tried to get him moving.Â ”

Him would be Blues goalie Ryan Miller, who declined comment after the game.

Chicago right winger Marian Hossa and left winger Ben Smith scored for the first time in the series, as did Blues right winger T.J. Oshie and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo.

Pietrangelo tied the score 2-2 at 1:42 of the final period setting the stage for the fourth overtime game of the five games in the series.

Quenneville said the third period wasn’t as dramatic as the first two games, which he called “excruciating.”

The Blues received a boost with the return of Backes to the lineup after missing two games with a brain injury, suffered on a hit by Chicago defenseman Brent Seabrook in Game 2 on Saturday. Backes returned in the last game of Seabrook’s NHL suspension.

Seabrook will return Sunday for Game 6.

“It will be good to get him back,” Quenneville said. “He plays significant minutes; he’s part of our special teams as well. But at the same time, let’s commend (Sheldon Brookbank) on doing a great job.”

St. Louis failed to score on two early power plays in the first period, getting only one shot on goal against Crawford. Failing to put the biscuit in the basic proved to be costly when the Blackhawks took a 1-0 lead 16:11 into the game.

Chicago left winger Bryan Bickell chipped the puck around Blues defenseman Roman Polak at the right point, then led a 2-on-1 rush with Hossa against defenseman Barret Jackman. Hossa took the pass on the right wing, moved to the center and shot. Miller stopped that salvo, but Hossa buried the rebound.

The Blues had a golden opportunity to tie the score short-handed a little later, but Crawford robbed right winger T.J. Oshie’s break-in on a 2-on-1 rush with Pietrangelo.

Missed opportunities were a common theme for the Blues, who would had 29 shots on goal against Crawford and 36 either blocked (21) or off-target (15). Chicago had 30 shots on goal against Miller and attempted 30 other shots -- 18 blocked and 12 off-target.

“Yeah, again, same story,” Steen said. “We had plenty of chances to take bigger leads and didn‘t. It cost us. Two power plays early in the first period and we didn’t capitalize. In the playoffs, you have to score on your chances.”

Chicago outshot the Blues 9-6 in the first period, but the Blues actually attempted one more shot than the Blackhawks -- 19-18. The Blues had eight shots blocked and missed the net with five. Chicago had five blocked and four missed nets.

The Blackhawks failed to build on their lead with a power play early in the second period, with Miller making a stop on defenseman Duncan Keith and corralling the puck with his glove before it crossed the goalline.

The Blues tied it up at 11:04, with Oshie lighting the lamp diving to his left to put the puck past Crawford. Steen and Jackman assisted, with Jackman transitioning the puck after right winger Ryan Reaves hit Toews to separate him from the puck at center ice.

Chicago reclaimed the lead at 17:10, with left winger Ben Smith sending a backhand upstairs and past Miller on the rebound of a shot by Brookbank. Right winger Patrick Kane put it on a tee for Brookbank’s shot.

The period ended with Kane and Blues right winger Adam Cracknell taking coincidental roughing penalties with 16.5 seconds on the clock.

St. Louis tied the score at 2 at 1:42 of the final period with the teams playing 4-on-4. Pietrangelo put the puck past Crawford on a 2-on-1 pass from left winger Jaden Schwartz.

NOTES: St. Louis Blues captain David Backes back, C Derek Roy took a seat in the press box. Blues coach Ken Hitchcock also scratched LW Magnus Paajarvi and D Ian Cole and D Carlo Colaiacovo, each for the fifth straight game, as well as Niklas Lundstrom, essentially the playoffs practice goalie, for the 11th consecutive game. ... The Blackhawks made no lineup changes, scratching D David Rundblad, LW Jeremy Morin, C Peter Regin and C Joakim Nordstrum, and the slew of players recalled from their AHL affiliate in Rockford, Ill. ... The Blues sent RW Dmitrij Jaskin back to their AHL affiliate.