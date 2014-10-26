Motivated Blues get by Blackhawks, 3-2

ST. LOUIS -- Maybe all the St. Louis Blues needed to get out of their early-season lull was a game against their biggest rivals, the Chicago Blackhawks.

”We needed a great performance, and who better to bring it out of us?“ Blues captain David Backes said. ”Guys put together a heck of a 60-minute effort. We found a way to manufacture some goals.

“There’s enough pent-up energy, spite and feelings that if you can’t get up for the Blackhawks on a Saturday night in your own building when you really need a win then you’re in the wrong business.”

The Blues were eliminated by the Blackhawks in the first round of last year’s playoffs, losing four consecutive games after they led the series 2-0. They came into Saturday night’s game having lost three of their last four.

They got off to a bad start again, drawing two penalties in the first minute that led to a goal by left wing Patrick Sharp on a 5-on-3 power play. It was the third consecutive game in which the Blues had allowed a goal in the first 1:37.

The Blues bounced back, however, and, after tying the game, got goals from right wing Ryan Reaves and right wing Dmitri Jaskin, just recalled from the minor leagues, in the final 1:51 of the second period.

Reaves’ goal broke the 1-1 tie and came after a video review, leaving Chicago goalie Antti Raanta and coach Joel Quenneville upset.

“I don’t know how the rules are, but I made a save and the guy came and pushed me into the net and then the puck came over the line,” Raanta said. “I think that was a little bit like goalie interference or something. You can’t say anything, but of course that was little bit like a bad call by the refs.”

Said Quenneville, “I disagreed with the interpretation of how they described what happened.”

Even the Blues didn’t expect it to be called a goal. They thought a penalty was going to be called, and they were lining up to begin the power play when it was ruled a goal.

“I don’t know whatever camera angle they had, but thanks to whoever put the camera in that spot,” Backes said.

The Blues probably would have been content to take the 2-1 lead into the locker room, but they got the goal from Jaskin off a rebound with just five seconds left in the period to make it 3-1.

Jaskin did a little extra celebrating, which was noticed by his teammates.

”I’ve never seen him so excited,“ defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said. ”He was happy he scored that one. If that was the NFL, he might have got a flag there. It was a pretty big game, and he stepped up and gave us a little extra jump.

“We had to win one game to get things going back in the right direction. Nothing better than playing against an opponent like this. We know what they’ve done, and coming in after losing to them in the playoffs certainly gives you a little extra edge.”

The Blackhawks closed within 3-2 on a goal by left wing Kris Versteeg 2:37 into the final period, but goalie Brian Elliott kept them from getting the tying goal.

After being disappointed in the way his team had played so far this season, Blues coach Ken Hitchcock saw some positive signs in this game.

“We took some sound steps,” Hitchcock said. “We looked a little bit like our team and the way we can play. I think we’ve got something to build on now; we’ve got a foundation we can draw information from and have some stuff we can work with now.”

NOTES: RW Dmitrij Jaskin was recalled from the Blues’ Chicago affiliate in the AHL after C Paul Stastny was placed on injured reserve because of an injury to his left shoulder. ... The Blackhawks’ Joel Quenneville coached his 1,300th regular-season game in the NHL. He coached 593 games for the Blues and 246 for Colorado and has 461 for Chicago. ... Chicago G Corey Crawford missed his third consecutive game because of an upper-body injury. ... The Blackhawks return home to host Ottawa on Sunday night while the Blues are off until Tuesday night, when they play at Dallas.