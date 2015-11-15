Kane propels Blackhawks to rare road win

ST. LOUIS -- The way the Chicago Blackhawks have struggled away from home this season -- carrying a five-game road losing streak into Saturday night’s game against the St. Louis Blues -- they were happy to see a lot of their own fans inside Scottrade Center.

As many as one-third of the 19,000 fans in the building were cheering for the road team, and right wing Patrick Kane and goalie Corey Crawford gave them plenty to cheer about.

Kane’s power-play goal with 1:05 to play in the second period broke a 2-2 tie and spurred the Blackhawks to a 4-2 win over the Blues, their first win away from Chicago since Oct. 9, in their second game of the season.

“We needed a win on the road,” said Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville. “We know that we want to be known as a team that plays the same way everywhere we play. We didn’t want to change how we play.”

The large contingent of fans who made the trip south from Chicago was due in part to the fact the Chicago Bears also are playing in St. Louis this weekend, taking on the Rams on Sunday.

The red-clad fans had the first chance to cheer when right wing Andrew Shaw deflected a shot by defenseman Duncan Keith past goalie Jake Allen just 4:10 into the game.

In the second period, the Blackhawk fans were momentarily silenced by a pair of goals from Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko in a span of 1:44, the second the first power-play goal by the Blues in seven home games this season.

Defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk got the tying goal for the Blackhawks at 15:17 of the period, and then Chicago took advantage of a slashing penalty on Blues’ right wing Troy Brouwer for the 12th goal of the season by Kane, which turned out to be the game-winner.

Center Artem Arisimov added an empty-net goal with 47 seconds left.

The goal by Kane extended his scoring streaks to six consecutive games with a goal and 12 games in a row with a goal or an assist. He has been shut out in only two of the Blackhawks’ 17 games this season.

Kane did not speak to the media after the game, but Crawford -- who stopped 29 of the Blues’ 31 shots, spoke for him.

“We’re pretty used to him doing that,” Crawford said. “That’s nothing new from him. He always finds a way to score big goals and he just doesn’t stop.”

Watching Kane score the critical goal also wasn’t lost on Blues’ coach Ken Hitchcock, who was disappointed the way his team lost control of the game at the end of the second period.

”We were really playing well and we made some critical errors,“ Hitchcock said. ”Eventually if we expect to win you’re going to have to make big plays at the right time. That’s what that team (Chicago) has done. That’s why they win championships. If we want a piece of the pie in this division and this conference we’re going to have to have more people make big plays at the right time.

“It was a hell of a game but I want to win those games. I just don’t want to be the team making the big mistakes when the game is on the line, and we made big mistakes.”

Any consolation for the Blues in the loss was that it is still early in the season, and that they are still ahead of the Blackhawks in the standings.

“We’ve played some good hockey the last few weeks,” said defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk. “That was a hard game. We know that we are always going to have tough games against these guys. I think we kept showing that we will fight and that’s important. We never stopped, we always had chances to be in the game.”

But it was the Blackhawk fans who were cheering at the end of the night.

“They announced their presence,” said van Riemsdyk. “It was awesome. We’ve got some of the best fans in the league and they always seem to travel well. It was fun to see how much support we had here.”

NOTES: The Blackhawks welcomed D Duncan Keith and D Michal Rozsival back to their lineup. Keith missed only 10 games because of a torn MCL in his right knee after originally being expected to be out four to six weeks after the Oct. 17 injury. ... Rozsival made his season debut, having been sidelined since last year’s playoffs because of a broken ankle. ... RW Ryan Reaves was in the Blues’ lineup after being a healthy scratch in the last two games. Reaves took the place of RW Martin Havlat, who requested his release after playing only two games for the Blues. He made the request for personal reasons, which he asked the team to keep private. ... The Blues will host Winnipeg on Monday night and the Blackhawks are back in action on Sunday night at home against the Calgary Flames before beginning a six-game trip.