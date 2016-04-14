Blues best Blackhawks on Backes’ goal

ST. LOUIS -- David Backes could not have picked a better time for his first shot on goal Wednesday night.

Backes’ shot 9:04 into overtime went off the skate of Chicago defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk and past goalie Corey Crawford to give the St. Louis Blues a 1-0 win over the Blackhawks in game one of their opening-round playoff series.

“It was an ugly goal and I specialize in those and rightfully so,” Backes said. “I threw it in front and saw it hit a skate and then disappear and you say a quick prayer and it was answered when I saw it go behind him and in the net.”

Brian Elliott, making his first playoff start since 2013, stopped all 35 shots to earn his first career playoff shutout. He had four in the regular season.

Led by Elliott, the Blues killed off five power plays by the Blackhawks, including one which began just seven seconds into overtime on a delay-of-game penalty. One of three power plays in the first period was a 5-on-3 advantage for 36 seconds.

“It’s playoff hockey, it’s tight checking, lots of shots at the net, lots of blocks, guys going down to sacrifice the body and it’s tough. That’s what it’s going to come down to every night I think,” Elliott said. “Games are going to be close like this.”

Coach Ken Hitchcock thought Elliott played the same way he had played all season, which is what it will take for the Blues to win the series.

“We’ve put him in such pressure situations, we’ve put him on an island and left him alone,” Hitchcock said. “He’s used to being the guy that has to go and I think he’s comfortable in that element now, which to me is a big change for Brian. He’s comfortable in this setting now.”

It was not a surprise the game went to overtime. Three of the five games between the two teams in the regular season went to overtime, with the Blues winning all three, one in a shootout. When they met in the first round of the playoffs two years ago, four of the six games went to overtime.

This also is the fifth consecutive year the Blackhawks’ first game in the playoffs was decided in overtime.

”If this is the way all of the games are going to be the games are going to be very difficult and very challenging,“ Hitchcock said. ”You take everyone you can right now.

“I think the penalty kills on both teams was the story of the game. We couldn’t penetrate. They put more pressure on us than they have all year and we did a great job on all our PKs. Neither team could gain any traction or momentum. Neither one of us got any great quality chances.”

And what chances the Blackhawks did get, Elliott was there to stop.

Jonathan Toews had seven shots on goal stopped by Elliott and Patrick Kane, who led the NHL with 106 points in the regular season, had four shots stopped. Elliott also stopped five shots by Marian Hossa.

”We had a number of chances especially on the power play,“ Toews said. ”We have to get traffic in front of them. I think all four lines can generate a little bit more around the net.

“I think you just try and tell yourself you’ll get lucky or that lucky bounce and throw pucks on net. It’s unfortunate we had a redirection off of our own guys foot but it happens, so we’ll try and control the things we can and unfortunately it didn’t go our way.”

Both teams have played enough playoff games to know this game did not decide the series.

“We’ve been up 1-0 on this team before and they don’t stop and they don’t quit,” Backes said. “This is task one, now we have to worry about the next one Friday night.”

Said the Blackhawks’ Niklas Hjalmarsson, “We all know we have to win four games and it’s a good team we’re playing against but it’s one loss. No matter how you lose, it’s one-nothing to them. We get right back at it the day after tomorrow.”

Game 2 of the series will be Friday night in St. Louis before the series moves to Chicago for games three and four.

NOTES: LW Andrew Ladd was in the Blackhawks’ lineup after a quick trip back to Chicago during the day Wednesday, where his wife went into labor with the couple’s third child. He arrived at Scottrade Center about an hour before game time. ... The Blackhawks were without D Duncan Keith, who served the final game of a six-game suspension for a high-sticking incident against Minnesota on March 29. ... RW David Backes returned to the Blues’ lineup after missing the last three games of the regular season because of a lower-body injury, meaning Wednesday night was the first time this season the Blues had their entire lineup on the ice. ... The Blues scratched LW Steve Ott, RW Dmitrij Jaskin, LF Magnus Paajarvi and D Robert Bortuzzo. ... Scratched for the Blackhawks were D David Rundblad, RW Dale Weise, RW Richard Panik and D Christian Ehrhoff.