Preview: Blackhawks at Bruins

Captain Zdeno Chara is expected to be in the lineup for the first time in nearly seven weeks when the Boston Bruins host the streaking Chicago Blackhawks in a rematch of the 2013 Stanley Cup final on Thursday. Sidelined since tearing the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Oct. 23, the towering defenseman practiced with the club on both Tuesday and Wednesday and could provide a jolt for a team that went 11-7-1 in his absence. Brad Marchand scored twice to increase his club-best goal total to eight as Boston snapped its three-game skid with a 5-2 victory over Arizona on Saturday.

Patrick Sharp made an impact in his return from a month-long absence with a lower-body injury by notching an assist as Chicago extended its winning streak to seven games with a 3-2 shootout triumph over New Jersey on Tuesday. Sharp admitted he felt fine and adjusted to playing on the right wing, while captain Jonathan Toews had no qualms with his performance. “I don’t think the coaching staff was trying to put too much on his shoulders right away, but he stepped in and created offense for us the way he always does,” Toews said.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHLN, RSN360, TVA2, CSN Chicago, NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (19-8-1): Marian Hossa began Chicago’s five-game road trip by scoring twice in a 3-1 victory over Nashville on Saturday before setting up a goal against the Devils. The 35-year-old Hossa, who has 39 points (17 goals, 22 assists) in 47 career meetings with Boston, has recorded 15 in his last 15 games after tallying just twice in his first 13 contests. Toews scored in the shootout against New Jersey and has one goal and three assists in his last four games.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (15-12-1): Like Chara, David Krejci also has practiced the last two days, although his availability for Thursday’s tilt will be decided by the team’s medical staff. Krejci has been sidelined eight straight games and 17 overall this season with a lower-body injury. “(Setbacks) happened to me twice, so it’s in the back of my head and it’s not something I would love to think about,” Krejci told ESPN Boston. “At the end of the day, when the decision comes that I can play, then obviously I’ll get a little nervous.”

OVERTIME

1. Boston veteran LW Simon Gagne was granted a leave of absence to return to his native Quebec and be with his father, who recently was diagnosed with liver cancer.

2. Chicago is just 1-for-20 on the power play in its last six games but has killed off 21-of-22 short-handed situations over the last eight contests.

3. The Blackhawks are 8-3-0 against Eastern Conference representatives, while the Bruins have split 10 meetings with teams from the West (5-5-0).

PREDICTION: Bruins 3, Blackhawks 2