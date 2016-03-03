Preview: Blackhawks at Bruins

The Boston Bruins close out a three-game homestand by meeting the top teams in each conference, starting with a visit from the Western-leading Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. The Bruins, who host the Eastern-best Washington Capitals on Saturday, have won three of their last four contests – allowing one goal in each triumph.

Boston trails Atlantic Division-leading Florida by four points and is two behind second-place Tampa Bay after edging Calgary 2-1 on Tuesday, when leading scorer Patrice Bergeron netted the go-ahead goal. Chicago leads the West by two points after Wednesday’s 5-2 victory at Detroit, which followed a 3-2 triumph over the Capitals on Sunday. Patrick Kane pushed his league-leading point total to 88, scoring his seventh goal in 11 games while adding a pair of assists versus the Red Wings, and Corey Crawford posted his career-high 34th victory. Chicago has triumphed in four of its last six contests, totaling 20 goals in the victories.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, TVA, CSN Chicago, NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (40-20-5): Defenseman Brent Seabrook registered a goal and two assists Wednesday to reach 40 points for the third time in his career. The 30-year-old was not one of the first 16 players chosen for Team Canada’s roster in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey despite his career high of 13 goals, but fellow blue-liner Duncan Keith (40 points) was named to the squad. Andrew Ladd has recorded a goal and an assist in his first two games back with Chicago after being acquired last week.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (35-23-6): Defenseman John-Michael Liles and Lee Stempniak, who were acquired in separate trades on Monday, made their debuts on Tuesday. Stempniak scored 16 goals with New Jersey and has notched 41 points on the season – his highest total since registering 48 with Phoenix and Toronto in 2009-10. Liles amassed six goals, nine assists and a minus-3 rating with Carolina before being added to a Boston defense that ranks in the bottom half of the league in goals allowed.

OVERTIME

1. Chicago RW Dale Weise, who was acquired from Montreal last week, could make his debut Thursday after clearing up visa problems.

2. Boston coach Claude Julien is one victory away from tying Art Ross (387) for the most regular-season wins in team history.

3. The Original Six rivals split a pair of games last season, with each club winning on the road.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Bruins 3