Preview: Blackhawks at Canadiens

Joel Quenneville will look to move past Al Arbour and into second place on the NHL’s all-time list among coaches on Thursday when the streaking Chicago Blackhawks visit the Montreal Canadiens. Quenneville signed a three-year contract extension on Tuesday morning and picked up his 782nd coaching triumph later in the day as Chicago won its eighth straight with a 3-2 triumph over Nashville.

“It’s been a fun time here and we’ve got a fun situation going on right now,” said Quenneville, who has a (long) way to go to catch Scotty Bowman (1,244). While the Blackhawks are beginning a stretch of nine of their next 11 on the road, the Canadiens are trying to get it together after alternating wins and losses over the last six contests. P.K. Subban collected his fifth point in six contests on Saturday and snapped a 33-game goal drought in Montreal’s 3-1 setback to Pittsburgh. The defenseman did find the net in the last meeting with Chicago, albeit in a 4-3 setback on Dec. 5, 2014.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, RDS, CSN Chicago, Sportsnet (Montreal)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (28-13-4): Andrew Shaw followed his two-assist performance in Sunday’s 6-3 win over Colorado with two goals versus the Predators, but has yet to find the net in four career meetings with the Canadiens. Corey Crawford has enjoyed considerable success against his hometown team, however, posting a 3-0-2 career record versus Montreal with a 1.38 goals-against average. Crawford turned aside all 28 shots he faced in his last encounter with the Canadiens - a 5-0 win at the Bell Centre on Nov. 4, 2014.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (23-17-3): Alex Galchenyuk made a public apology on Wednesday after police reportedly arrested his girlfriend in an alleged incident of domestic violence over the weekend. “I feel bad for the incident because it became public and I feel bad for my teammates, the organization and the fans,” the 21-year-old Galchenyuk said. “It’s a lesson in life.” Rookie Mike Condon made 29 saves versus the Penguins and has stopped 75-of-79 shots in the last three games heading into his first career start versus Chicago.

OVERTIME

1. Chicago C Artem Anisimov did not accompany the team to Montreal and will sit out his second straight game due to illness.

2. The Canadiens are just 2-for-22 on the power play in the last eight contests.

3. The teams will meet again on Sunday, this time at the United Center.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 2, Blackhawks 1