Preview: Blackhawks at Canucks

The Chicago Blackhawks attempt to halt their four-game winless streak as they continue their seven-game road trip against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. Chicago fell to 0-2-2 over its last four contests after kicking off its lengthy trek with a 5-4 overtime loss at Calgary on Tuesday. The Blackhawks, who are 4-3-6 in their last 13 games, rallied from three deficits before Flames defenseman TJ Brodie scored 2:26 into the extra session.

Vancouver looks to break even as it wraps up its four-game homestand. After splitting the first two contests, the Canucks dropped a 4-2 decision to Edmonton on Monday despite a two-goal performance by Jordan Schroeder, who returned to action after missing 44 games with a broken ankle. Vancouver and Chicago split the first two meetings of their three-game season series, with each club posting a one-goal victory on the road.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), TSN (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (32-10-13): Marian Hossa continues to have the hot hand for Chicago as he recorded his third two-goal performance of the season on Tuesday. The 35-year-old Slovakian, who has tallied six times in as many games, netted his 39th career short-handed goal - tops among active players and good for a five-way tie for 20th place on the all-time list. The Blackhawks, who lead the league with 13 losses beyond regulation, relinquished first place in the Central Division to St. Louis, which is tied with Chicago in points but has four more victories and three games in hand.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (27-18-9): Vancouver again could be without captain Henrik Sedin, who has missed four games with a rib injury. Twin brother Daniel has struggled mightily of late, as he has gone 13 games without a goal and has notched just one assist in his last eight contests. The Canucks are 2-2-0 without coach John Tortorella, who is eligible to return from his 15-day suspension on Feb. 3 at Detroit.

OVERTIME

1. The Blackhawks will not play at the United Center again until March 4, as they follow their road trip with a contest against Pittsburgh at Soldier Field on March 1 in the finale of the NHL Stadium Series.

2. Vancouver C Ryan Kesler leads all NHL forward with of 22:15 of ice time per game.

3. Chicago coach Joel Quenneville is tied with Dick Irvin for third place on the all-time list with 692 regular-season victories.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Canucks 3