Preview: Blackhawks at Canucks

The Chicago Blackhawks attempt to strengthen their hold on third place in the Central Division when they continue their four-game road trip Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks. Chicago began its trek with Saturday’s 4-1 triumph at Calgary to remain two points ahead of surging Nashville, which has won three games in a row and seven of its last 10 to all but lock up the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

The Blackhawks are hoping their win over the Flames is the beginning of their turnaround, as the reigning Stanley Cup champions had lost six of their previous seven contests (1-4-2) to fall six points behind Central co-leaders Dallas and St. Louis. Vancouver finds itself in the basement of the Western Conference thanks to a slide that reached seven games (0-6-1) with Friday’s 4-0 setback at St. Louis. The Canucks are in desperate need of offense, as they have been shut out in four of their last five contests after being blanked only five times prior to their skid. Vancouver split its first two meetings of the season with the Blackhawks, scoring a season-high six goals in a home victory Nov. 21 before being kept off the scoreboard in Chicago on Dec. 13.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), Sportsnet (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (43-25-7): Andrew Ladd is excelling during his second stint with Chicago, recording five goals and three assists in 12 games since being re-acquired from Winnipeg. The 30-year-old, who was selected fourth overall by Carolina in the 2004 draft, won the Stanley Cup with the Hurricanes in 2006 and again with the Blackhawks four years later. Marcus Kruger received 13 minutes, 38 seconds of ice time Saturday in his first game since Dec. 17 because of a wrist injury.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (27-34-13): Captain Henrik Sedin has struggled offensively as much as anyone on the team, recording a goal and four assists during his last 13 games after registering a four-point performance — all assists — Feb. 21 against Colorado. The 35-year-old Swede’s most recent point — an assist at Nashville on Thursday — was the 966th of his career, moving him past Maurice Richard for 88th place on the all-time list. Vancouver has four players in the bottom seven of the NHL in plus/minus rating, with Bo Horvat dead last at minus-35 and Radim Vrbata just ahead of him at minus-30.

OVERTIME

1. Canucks LW Jannik Hansen is one tally away from reaching the 20-goal plateau for the first time and four shy of 100 for his career.

2. Chicago RW Andrew Shaw has scored a goal in each of his last three games after going 11 contests without one.

3. Vancouver has scored a total of five goals during its slide and 169 overall this season, tying New Jersey for fewest in the league.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 5, Canucks 2