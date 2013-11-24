(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout)

Blackhawks 2, Canucks 1: Andrew Shaw and Marcus Kruger scored nine seconds apart early in the third period as visiting Chicago rallied to knock off Vancouver.

Corey Crawford made a season-high 36 saves - 14 in the third period - and rebuffed a flurry of solid scoring chances over the final 10 minutes as the Blackhawks sent the Canucks to their sixth defeat in seven games (1-4-2).

Ryan Kesler scored the lone goal and Roberto Luongo turned aside 27 shots for Vancouver, which was unable to build upon its 6-2 slump-busting win over Columbus one night earlier. It marked the fifth time in seven games that the Canucks were limited to a single goal.

Vancouver’s 29th-ranked power play exploited the Blackhawks’ No. 29 penalty kill on a 5-on-3 late in the opening period. A rebound off defenseman Jason Garrison’s one-timer set up perfectly for Kesler, who had plenty of time to snap a wrist shot past a sliding Crawford.

The Blackhawks struck back in stunning fashion seconds after a power play expired in the third period when Shaw’s redirection of Patrick Kane’s spinning backhander trickled through the legs of Luongo. Kruger put Chicago ahead nine seconds later, leading a two-on-one down the right side and burying a shot between Luongo’s pads 4:49 into the period.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kane extended his points streak to 10 games, giving him five goals and nine assists in that span. ... Garrison registered his first point in 15 games with his assist on the first-period tally by Kesler, who ended a seven-game goalless drought. ... Blackhawks F Marian Hossa, who returned from a three-game injury absence in Thursday’s victory at Winnipeg, flew back to Chicago on Saturday to deal with a family matter. There is no timetable for him to rejoin the team, which has four more stops on the seven-game road trip.