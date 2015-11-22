Sedins lead Canucks to victory over Blackhawks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- It was one of those nights for Daniel and Henrik Sedin, which was a good thing for the Vancouver Canucks.

The twin brothers combined for nine points, with left winger Daniel Sedin scoring three goals, as the Canucks defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 in NHL play Saturday.

Two of Daniel Sedin’s goals came 2:01 apart in the third period not long after the Blackhawks had tied the game 3-3. The Canucks, winless in their last four games, have lost five games this season when leading after two periods.

Not blowing another lead was also important for a team playing their match at home after managing just four out of a possible 14 points on a seven-game road trip.

“That’s huge, especially how our third periods have been this year,” said Daniel Sedin, who also scored on the power play and had an assist. “It was big to get that lead again.”

It was the sixth hat trick of Daniel Sedin’s career. He now has 903 career points, all with the Canucks.

Center Henrik Sedin scored on the power play and had four assists. It was his first five-point game. He’s scored four points in a game eight times.

”There’s going to be a night when pucks are going in for you,“ said Henrik Sedin, who is Vancouver’s all-time points leader with 935. ”And there’s going to be other nights when you think you played well enough to score a few, but you walk away from the game and you’re disappointed.

“It’s just a fine line.”

Right wingers Jannik Hansen and Alex Burrows -- into an empty net -- also scored for Vancouver (8-7-6).

Center Jonathan Toews had a goal and an assist for Chicago. Left winger Ryan Garbutt and center Artem Anisimov also scored for the Blackhawks (11-8-2), who suffered their second consecutive loss.

Right winger Patrick Kane collected an assist to extend his points’ streak to 16 consecutive games (10 goals, 16 assists).

Daniel Sedin broke a 3-3 tie at 14:35 of the third when he took a pass from Henrik Sedin on a rush and beat Chicago goaltender Corey Crawford with a shot on the short side. He made it 5-3 at 16:31, deflecting in a pass from Henrik Sedin.

Canucks coach Willie Desjardins said the Sedins stepped up when the Canucks were teetering.

“In the third period, it was pretty impressive,” said Desjardins.

“That line responded for us all night. We haven’t been on top of our game and you let another one go in the third period and all of a sudden it doesn’t look that great. Those guys stepped up and that was the big difference. That was a big win for us.”

Hansen said the Sedins carried the Canucks.

“They’re our go-to guys,” he said. “We need a goal and they find one.”

Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said the Sedins don’t show any signs of slowing down.

”I don’t know if they are getting better,“ he said. ”They’re not getting any worse.

“They’ve always been pretty effective, dangerous. Tonight was one of those things when they had the magic touch and they were good.”

Chicago outshot Vancouver 29-20 and controlled long stretches of the game.

“The last five minutes, throw it in the garbage can,” said Quenneville.

Kane said the Blackhawks played better than in their last couple of games.

”It’s frustrating,“ he said. ”Especially tonight when you get yourself back in the game. You’re playing well on the road. ... then you give up two quick ones and you are out of the game.

“They were struggling coming in and we knew that. We wanted to have a really good start. I thought we controlled most of the play, we just didn’t really pull away from them we did have our chances.”

NOTES: LW Brandon Prust returned to Vancouver’s lineup after missing 11 games with an ankle injury. ... RW Radim Vrbata took the morning skate but missed his second game with a groin injury. ... D Ben Hutton (lower back) and C Brandon Sutter (lower body) were out with injuries. ... Vancouver recalled D Taylor Fedun from the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League. ... The Canucks returned home after going 1-4-2 on their recent road trip. ... Vancouver plays again Sunday at home against New Jersey. ... Chicago C Teuvo Teravainen (lower body) missed the game because of injury. ... RW Marko Dano returned to the lineup after missing one game because of illness. ... D David Rundblad and RW Viktor Tikhonov were healthy scratches. ... Bobby Hull holds the Chicago franchise record of a 21-game point streak in 1971-72. ... The Blackhawks lost 2-1 in overtime to Calgary on Friday night. ... Chicago’s six-game road trip continues Wednesday against San Jose.