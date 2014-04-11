Preview: Blackhawks at Capitals

The Chicago Blackhawks look to remain perfect in April when they visit the Washington Capitals on Friday. Chicago has won all four of its games thus far this month, extending the streak with a 3-2 overtime triumph over Montreal in its home finale on Wednesday. Marian Hossa scored the tying goal with 48 seconds remaining in the third period and Patrick Sharp extended his goal-scoring streak to three games 43 seconds into the extra session for the Blackhawks, who are third in the Central Division and will face either Colorado or St. Louis in the first round of the playoffs.

Despite its failure to qualify for the postseason, Washington is riding a winning streak that reached three games with Thursday’s 5-2 triumph over Carolina in its road finale. Troy Brouwer scored twice while Eric Fehr, Jason Chimera and Joel Ward each added a goal and two assists for the Capitals, who have tallied at least four times in each game during their run. Chicago is looking to sweep the two-game series after posting a 6-4 victory at home on Oct. 1 in the season opener for both teams.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CSN (Chicago, Washington)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (46-19-15): Chicago assigned Teuvo Teravainen to Rockford of the American Hockey League on Thursday. The 19-year-old center, who was drafted 18th overall in 2012, failed to record a point in three games with the Blackhawks after notching 44 in 49 contests with Jokerit in his native Finland. Jeremy Morin enters with a three-game goal-scoring streak and has notched at least one point in four straight contests.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (37-30-13): Captain Alex Ovechkin, who is on the verge of claiming his fourth Maurice Richard Trophy as he leads the league with 50, was kept off the scoresheet for the 11th time in 17 games. Chimera had recorded just one goal in nine games before Thursday’s three-point effort. The 34-year-old has 41 points, eclipsing his previous career high of 39 set in 2011-12.

OVERTIME

1. The Blackhawks complete the regular season at Nashville on Saturday while Washington hosts Tampa Bay in its finale the following day.

2. Capitals C Marcus Johansson is two points shy of his career high of 46 set in 2011-12.

3. Chicago has six different goal scorers in the first meeting while Washington C Mikhail Grabovski registered his first career hat trick.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Capitals 2