Preview: Blackhawks at Capitals

The Washington Capitals are hoping their captain has better luck setting his alarm clock Thursday as they look to get their offense in gear when they host the Chicago Blackhawks. Alex Ovechkin missed Tuesday’s morning skate after oversleeping and was a healthy scratch for Washington’s 5-0 loss to visiting San Jose.

The Capitals split the first two contests of their season-opening four-game homestand, with Ovechkin recording a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 5-3 triumph over New Jersey. Chicago also comes off a shutout loss, 3-0 in Philadelphia on Wednesday. The setback ended a steady increase in scoring for the reigning Stanley Cup champion Blackhawks, who tallied twice in their season opener and added one goal in each of their next two contests. Washington posted a pair of 3-2 victories over Chicago last season, including one in the 2015 Winter Classic at Nationals Park.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, CSN DC (Washington)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (2-2-0): Scott Darling is likely to get the start in Washington after Corey Crawford received no offensive support against the Flyers on Wednesday. The 26-year-old Darling was strong in his season debut, making 28 saves in a victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday. Patrick Kane has not let his offseason troubles affect him in the early going as he ranks among the league leaders with six points in his first four games.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (1-1-0): Nicklas Backstrom was cleared for contact and participated in Wednesday’s practice, but is not expected to be in the lineup against Chicago. Backstrom, who registered a league-leading 60 assists in 2014-15, is recovering from offseason hip surgery. Stanislav Galiev made his season debut in place of Ovechkin on Tuesday, but likely will be a healthy scratch versus the Blackhawks.

OVERTIME

1. Kane (three) and LW Artemi Panarin have combined to score five of the Blackhawks’ nine goals this season.

2. Washington LW Jason Chimera is battling an upper-body injury but is expected to play Thursday.

3. Chicago C Jonathan Toews was his team’s lone bright spot Tuesday, winning 75 percent (15-of-20) of his face-offs.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 3, Capitals 2