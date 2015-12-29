Preview: Blackhawks at Coyotes

Although they boast the league’s points leader, the Chicago Blackhawks have seen their offense dry up to bookend the Christmas break. Patrick Kane (NHL-best 50 points) looks to make a dent on the scoresheet for the first time in three contests as the Blackhawks open a two-game trek on Tuesday versus the Arizona Coyotes.

Chicago posted 11 goals during its three-game winning streak, but came up empty in a 4-0 setback to Dallas last Tuesday and was nearly blanked again five days later before defenseman Brent Seabrook tallied with three seconds remaining in a 2-1 setback to Carolina. The Blackhawks have fared favorably against the Coyotes, winning six of the last seven meetings between the teams - including two of three last season. Antoine Vermette netted the deciding tally in the shootout to lift Arizona to victory on Feb. 9. Vermette was later dealt to Chicago in a move that aided the club to its third Stanley Cup title in six years.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Arizona

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (20-13-4): Andrew Shaw, who scored three times versus Arizona last season, returned to the top line in Monday’s practice and Teuvo Teravainen was dropped to the third. “It could be short term,” coach Joel Quenneville told the Chicago Sun-Times of the switch. “Teuvo’s been in and out there. Shaw seems like he’s playing well. It could be permanent, or it could be short term. We’ll see. But (it’s) more like a reward. Shaw deserves a chance to get up there.” Teravainen was paired with Andrew Desjardins and rookie center Phillip Danault in Monday’s practice.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (17-15-3): After notching three assists in a 4-3 setback to Los Angeles on Saturday, Mikkel Boedker scored and set up a goal the following night in a 2-1 victory over Colorado. The 26-year-old Dane certainly has been instrumental during Arizona’s 3-0-1 stretch, but he has failed to score a goal in all 17 career meetings with Chicago. Anders Lindback limped into the Christmas break having surrendered 15 goals in his previous four tilts, but turned aside 38-of-39 shots versus the Avalanche to earn his second straight start on Tuesday.

OVERTIME

1. Chicago recalled rookie Erik Gustafsson from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Monday and placed fellow D David Rundblad on waivers.

2. Coyotes RW Viktor Tikhonov was claimed on Dec. 6 after being placed on waivers by the Blackhawks

3. Vermette’s next goal will be the 200th of his career.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 3, Blackhawks 2